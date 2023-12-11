CF Montréal acquire Raheem Edwards from LA Galaxy

"We are proud to add another Canadian player to strengthen our squad. Over the past few seasons, he has demonstrated his qualities as a left back and he will be able to help us in this position, whether in a four or five-man back line, next season."

"We're delighted to welcome Raheem back to Montréal, as he already knows the club and the city well," Montréal vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release.

Edwards, a 28-year-old Canadian international , previously competed for Montréal during the 2018 season. Since making his MLS debut in 2016, Edwards has tallied 8g/23a in 152 regular-season games across six different clubs – playing for Toronto FC , Chicago Fire FC , Minnesota United FC and LAFC , in addition to stops at LA and Montréal.

CF Montréal have reacquired left back Raheem Edwards via a trade with the LA Galaxy , announcing Monday they have completed a cross-conference deal in exchange for $400,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).

In Montréal, Edwards could become an immediate starter as they seek an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. All the while, Montréal are seeking a new head coach after parting ways with Hernán Losada in early November.

Edwards is coming off two productive years for the Galaxy, but U22 Initiative signing and Argentine youth international Julián Aude is now primed for an increased role in 2024. US youth international Mauricio Cuevas, signed last April from Belgian side Club Brugge, can also play either fullback spot.

"We’d like to thank Raheem for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy over the past two seasons," LA general manager Will Kuntz said in a release.

"While it is never easy to say goodbye to a player who has demonstrated such strong commitment to our club, the move allows Raheem to be closer to his family in Canada, while providing the roster flexibility that will help us in our effort to build a championship contending team for the 2024 campaign and beyond."

Montréal finished the 2023 campaign 10th in the Eastern Conference; LA slotted 13th in the Western Conference.