FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright, as part of Major League Soccer’s 2023 Mark Abbott Club and Executive Awards, has been named Sporting Executive of the Year.

The year-end award recognizes how Albright, who signed a contract extension this fall, has elevated FC Cincinnati to elite status since joining in October 2021 from the Philadelphia Union.

The Orange & Blue, after three straight last-place finishes upon entering the league (2019-21) have qualified for two straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and won the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Key moves

Under Albright, the club has hired head coach Pat Noonan and added defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo and striker Aaron Boupendza as Designated Players. They’ve also acquired goalkeeper Roman Celentano via the MLS SuperDraft and brought center back Matt Miazga back to MLS.

Additionally, Albright has negotiated contract extensions for wingback Álvaro Barreal, striker Brandon Vazquez and midfielder/captain Luciano Acosta. He also orchestrated the club-record transfer of Brenner to Udinese this past summer (reported $10 million fee, plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage).

Awards collection

Albright’s recognition is the latest award for Cincy’s spectacular 2023, which ended in the Eastern Conference Final against Hell is Real rival and eventual MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew. Their accolades list includes: