"We don't take years off": LAFC enter busy offseason after MLS Cup heartbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Though he was undoubtedly hurting inside, a fleeting flicker of a smile crossed Steve Cherundolo’s face as he answered the final question of his press conference after LAFC ’s 2-1 MLS Cup final loss at the Columbus Crew Saturday evening.

“Well, if John lets me, I'll be gone for a couple of weeks,” deadpanned Cherundolo. “But I'm not sure that's going to happen. No, we're very close on and off the field. So we'll be in touch daily. I'm sure both of us will go home and spend time with our families tomorrow, lick our wounds.

With so many weighty decisions to be made in the next few weeks, the head coach had been asked how involved he would be in co-president and general manager John Thorrington’s work on shaping the club’s roster for 2024.

Roster decisions loom

It's a particular quirk of MLS – and often a painful one for players receiving bad news – that whether you hoisted the trophy or fell short of it at the final hurdle, participants in the cup final have barely a day or two to deal with its emotional fallout before learning of their team’s roster decisions for the following year.

Reaching the championship game postpones that process, yet the offseason always arrives eventually, and this one will likely be one of the busiest in LAFC’s short history. Thorrington acknowledged “there's some decisions that are already made with contracts,” and those, mainly decisions about whether or not to pick up contract option years for the likes of Ilie Sánchez and John McCarthy, will be released Monday or thereabouts.

Star scorer Dénis Bouanga hinted at a new front for Thorrington and Cherundolo to deal with when he conspicuously mentioned the possibility of an outbound transfer on Saturday. Regular starters Kellyn Acosta, Maxime Crépeau, Diego Palacios and Carlos Vela are now free agents. The negotiations over Vela figure to be the most difficult, given his elevated place in the club’s identity and lore, and the fact he’s almost 35 and on a Designated Player contract. The club might prefer to shift him down to a Targeted Allocation Money level to open up a DP slot for a high-powered reinforcement.

“It'll be a conversation with Carlos as to what he wants, what we can do and hopefully that aligns and it continues,” said Thorrington. “Regardless of what happens moving forward, Carlos, not just for LAFC, but I think he’s been one of the best players in the history of the league. He deserves to be treated with that level of respect and time will tell in these next few weeks exactly what the future holds for both of us.”

Legendary Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini, 39, will reflect on the outlook of his mind, body, soul and family before deciding whether to extend his distinguished career one more year.

“It could be my last game. Give me a couple of days in order to know,” he said on Saturday. “I was very focused on that game. I was very focused on everything here. Now, I need to [take a] break for a little bit and just enjoy the family. I’ll go back to Italy and then I’ll have a final decision.”

Chiellini’s quick mastery of MLS minutiae was evident as he wryly noted he may prove the simplest box to check or not check for LAFC.