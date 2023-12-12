Messi vs. Ronaldo: Inter Miami to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup

Two of the game's greatest-ever players will meet on Feb. 1 (1 pm ET) as part of Inter Miami CF 's first-ever international tour, pitting Lionel Messi 's club against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC.

The preseason friendly, contested at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia’s capital city), is part of the Riyadh Season Cup. Additionally, Inter Miami will face Al Hilal SFC – current Saudi Pro League leaders – on Jan. 29 (1 pm ET) at the same venue to begin a round-robin tournament format.

While Al Hilal boast attackers like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic (Neymar is out injured), the star attraction is undoubtedly Messi vs. Ronaldo, who frequently squared off during their respective LaLiga days at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The rivals have met 35 times throughout their esteemed careers, with Messi claiming 16 wins to 10 by Ronaldo (nine draws between them). In those matches, Messi has tallied 21 goals and 12 assists, while Ronaldo has registered 20 goals and one assist. They have also won a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards, led by Messi's world-record eight to Ronaldo's five.

Further information on the matches, including broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.