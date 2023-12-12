"It takes a village": Columbus Crew reward fans with MLS Cup title

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jonathan “T-Bone” Smith isn’t usually one for crying. But his tears flowed freely when referee Armando Villarreal blew full time on the Columbus Crew ’s 2-1 MLS Cup final win over LAFC on Saturday.

“When the final whistle went, I just couldn't stop weeping,” the Crew supporter and sports-talk radio host told MLSsoccer.com via phone on the morning after. “It was just kind of an uncontrollable reaction. I've felt that a few times in my life and I'm ashamed to say those other times were where I got married and I had children, it was after those. That's about one of the other few times I can really remember just not being able to control my emotional output in that moment in that way.

“Instead of trying to control myself, I just said whatever, let it happen.”

“That's what this has been for me and for a lot of people I know that are in this community."

"It's not just a thing you do on Sundays. It’s the times you go to a potluck on a Thursday night to raise money for something or go hang out because someone's had a baby and you're going to shower them with gifts – you're going to do whatever. You're celebrating the good, you're hugging through the bad.

“For a lot of us, it was that loss of community, you know?” explained Smith, who hosts a daily show on 97.1 The Fan. “For me at least, I grew up in a religious household; your local church that you've grown up with, your local synagogue, or wherever you went through your religious experiences as a child growing up to your adulthood, it's if suddenly that just went away.

When previous Crew owner Anthony Precourt announced his intention to transplant the team to Austin, Texas just before the 2017 postseason, citing an aging stadium and subpar business metrics, the club’s most devoted supporters were shocked and hurt – yet quickly rallied and fought, methodically building a coalition that worked to prevent the move while simultaneously lobbying local, state and MLS officials and searching for new investors.

He was certainly not alone in that. This league championship, Columbus’ third, is much, much more than just a satisfying sports triumph for thousands of fans who conceived, sustained and ultimately consummated the Save The Crew movement in 2017 and 2018.

“2020 was a tough year,” said Edwards. “It was great for us to win, but we couldn't celebrate the way we wanted with our fans. So we're thrilled to have that opportunity now.”

The Crew’s future was secured with an official ownership transition on New Year’s Day 2019, and ex-head coach Caleb Porter and his team delighted the faithful with a run to the 2020 MLS Cup title. But the specter of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – Franklin County alone deeply felt the virus' effects – ebbed the euphoria. Just 1,500 spectators were allowed into Historic Crew Stadium (the first soccer-first facility in MLS history) that day and little of the usual large gatherings of a true championship party were feasible.

“It takes a village, and that village started with Save The Crew,” Dr. Pete Edwards, a member of Columbus’ current ownership group and formerly the team doctor dating back to year one in 1996, told MLSsoccer.com. “And then the city and the county and the support we got from corporate central Ohio, it really was a bonding moment for our city. It isn't often that something special can happen, and something that you feel like is already lost could be saved. So it's really a fabulous time for us to be able to celebrate.”

Even in their wildest dreams, though, supporters could hardly have imagined the great heights their club has attained today.

Over the ensuing year, Save The Crew turned heads around MLS and North American soccer with their resourcefulness and tenacity, eventually paving the way for new owners (led by the Haslam family) to step in, with Precourt granted an expansion slot for what eventually became Austin FC .

Rising to the top

Aside, perhaps, from last year’s failure to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the Crew’s trajectory has pointed almost constantly upward since Save The Crew was born. The club’s new training facility, the OhioHealth Performance Center, opened in June 2021, and their beautiful, luxurious downtown home of Lower.com Field debuted the following month.

The arrival of president/GM Tim Bezbatchenko and head coach Wilfried Nancy revitalized the sporting side of the operation, fueled by significant investments in players like Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi. Longtime observers say the team has never been more relevant locally, and that’s significant in the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, with upwards of half a million new residents since the turn of the century.

The plucky, small-market underdog perceptions of yore? Today’s Crew are a model MLS club.

“It was only five years ago, it's hard to believe. It seems like so long ago,” said Edwards, widely revered as ‘Dr. Pete’ among the Crew community. “Five years ago, we were really faced with the possibility that we wouldn't have a team. And we all knew that if this team left, we were never getting another team.

“We knew we were a great city, and we knew Ohio was a great soccer community. But it felt like nobody else knew that, and to be able to show them with 16 consecutive sellouts, and selling out season tickets for next year, and all the things that have come along, we're thrilled to be able to showcase Columbus and Ohio.”

Along the way, STC became woven into the fabric of the club and their relationship with the city.