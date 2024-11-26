Your Tuesday Kickoff: The case against each conference finalist winning MLS Cup

After conceding 74 goals this season (third-most in league history), the Revs have just six defenders under contract. Center backs Xavier Arreaga, Jonathan Mensah and Tim Parker are no longer on the books. Same for fullback Nick Lima. New England's other big decision: declining the 2025 contract option for Dylan Borrero. Check out the full list of moves here.

Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe has been named the recipient of the 2024 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award – an honor presented to MLS players who are dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion, enriching lives, and improving communities across the U.S. and Canada. During MLS Cup presented by Audi, Audi will award Nagbe a $150,000 contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio, a community organization personally selected by the player.

New York City FC have parted ways with head coach Nick Cushin g. Cushing led NYCFC since June 2022, initially as interim head coach before getting the permanent role in November 2022. He posted a 40W-40L-27D record across all competitions.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have parted ways with head coach Vanni Sartini. Sartini led Vancouver since August 2021, when he was named interim head coach before officially taking over in November 2021. He steered the Whitecaps to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in three of four seasons and to three straight Canadian Championship titles.

The odds are your team isn’t going to win MLS Cup. Even if your team is one of the four teams left, they still probably aren’t going to win MLS Cup. And in typical Daily Kickoff fashion, I’m here to tell you why. Because we’re nothing if not haters around here.

Well… we can’t start without mentioning the decade-plus-long precedent they’re going to have to break just to make it to MLS Cup in the first place. And they’d have to break a nearly 30-year streak of not winning MLS Cup if they got there. So. There’s that.

If we’re focusing a little more on the year at hand, it’s fair to say there’s danger lurking for the Red Bulls. They’d obviously have to win on the road twice to get this done. That’s a tough ask for any team. But what has me really concerned is there’s a decent chance they’ll be up against two teams happy to dive headlong into a rock fight.

Orlando City are just fine with playing against the ball when they need to. Seattle are just fine playing against the ball when they need to. The Crew and New York City FC aren’t about that. Even as they’ve tweaked their game model, it’s still true that if you aren’t going to overwhelm the Red Bulls on the ball you better start getting comfortable with being uncomfortable. That’s been especially true in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Red Bulls have made their way to the Conference Final with possession totals of 28%, 39.5% and 37% in their three wins.

Orlando and Seattle won’t even flinch at having to cede possession and win a few bar fights across the field. They’ll do what it takes if they need to get New York out of their own comfort zone.

The Galaxy are another story. But, man, if any team is going to find a way to break down a stout defense right now, it feels like it’s the team that’s put up 15 goals in three playoff games.