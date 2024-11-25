Conference Finals: Each team's key to victory

Orlando, the New York Red Bulls , the LA Galaxy , and the Seattle Sounders all took that step this weekend, prevailing in their respective conference semifinals to put themselves just two wins away from lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. How can these teams make their way to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7? Today, I’m digging into what needs to happen on the field for each squad to find success this weekend.

LA Galaxy win if… Gabriel Pec has plenty of touches in the final third

Trying to defend the Galaxy is a lot like trying to plug holes in a leaky boat.

As soon as you manage to stop one leak, another pops wide open. Oh, and in this analogy, there’s an unplugable hole right in the bottom of the boat called Riqui Puig — no matter how you try to defend him, he’ll find a way to punish you. Man-marking, persistent use of cover shadows, quick on-ball pressure, you name it, Puig has beaten it. If I’m game-planning for the Galaxy, I’m not trying to make Puig’s life easy, but I’m also going to accept that the Spaniard will have a certain amount of undeniable influence on every one of their possessions.

My attention, then, turns to Gabriel Pec. The Brazilian has emerged as the secondary playmaker for Greg Vanney’s team this year and has been an absolute menace in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. He messed with Lalas Abubakar so badly in Game 2 against the Rapids that Chris Armas had to move his center back to the other side of the field. He destroyed Jefferson Díaz on Sunday, skinning him multiple times, drawing two cards and a penalty, and snagging a brace before the final whistle.

Again, if I’m planning to slow the Galaxy, I’m thinking about how to allocate as many defensive resources to Pec as I can (without, uh, leaving huge gaps around Dejan Joveljić and Joseph Paintsil. Remember the whole leaky boat thing?).