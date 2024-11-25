New York City FC: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

Getting anything built in the five boroughs is a landmark achievement. I can’t wait til I can see this place in 2027.

Look, the rest of this column will be about personnel, tactics and all the fun stuff that happened on the field in 2024 for New York City FC . But more than anything else, I will remember this as the year they finally pushed the deal for a home of their own across the line (and hopefully, soon, as the year in which they broke ground on Etihad Park).

Mentality, I guess? I hate chalking things up to the unquantifiable like that, but here we are.

Some might say it’s because they were more comfortable switching play when they were using the ball and controlling the game with it. But they were 28th in switches of play at home, and 27th in switches of play on the road.

Some might want to say inexperience could have something to do with it. But James Sands , Keaton Parks , Maxi Moralez and Santi Rodríguez were all holdovers from the 2021 MLS Cup-winning team (who, by the way, won that trophy on the road).

And I don’t know why. Lots of folks like to chalk it up to the smaller field dimensions at Yankee Stadium. But that doesn’t pass the smell test, since NYCFC were absolutely dominant when they crossed a couple of rivers and called Red Bull Arena, with its relatively large field, home.

Any fan of the Pigeons would tell you the simple truth: this team was generally quite good at home (all three of the stadia that they variously called home), and generally quite awful on the road. This is not an unusual discrepancy in MLS – it’s been well-documented that home-field advantage in this league is more pronounced than in any other significant, top-flight league – but this group pushed it to an extreme.

The Alonso Martínez story feels like a throwback to OG MLS, back when this league was driven, in large part, by the development of Concacaf guys. Mauricio Cienfuegos became a star here, as did Stern John, Carlos Ruiz and Damani Ralph. Some of the best, most important players of the region’s past three decades got their start – or at least, got their first major platform – in MLS.

As the league’s budget has gotten bigger and the recruiting reach has gotten longer, MLS teams have become more and more comfortable shopping in Europe or South America. There have been fewer Concacaf breakthroughs, and I miss that.

Enter Martínez. The Costa Rican had arrived late in 2023 as a winger who’d mostly failed at his one stop in Belgium (Lommel SK), and was a fringe national team guy at best.

In 2024 he won the starting No. 9 job outright for his club with 18g/4a in slightly under 2,100 minutes across all competitions, and looks to be on the verge of doing the same for his country. As a guy who was a winger by trade, he takes up unusual starting points for his off-ball runs, and I’ll go so far as to say it’s Taty Castellanos-esque at times. He was brilliant, and a look at his underlying numbers says the productivity is unlikely to be a one-off. This wasn’t a simple hot streak; this guy knows where the goal is.