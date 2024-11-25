New England Revolution re-sign Andrew Farrell

The 32-year-old is entering his record 13th season with New England, making 341 appearances (most in club history) since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.

In addition to his playing duties, Farrell will also have a Player Professional Development role as an assistant coach in the Revolution Academy. He is currently obtaining his U.S. Soccer B coaching license.

"We are delighted to see Andrew Farrell continue his storied career as one of the most dependable and revered players in Revolution history, while also helping aid his transition into a future role in coaching, for which he is perfectly suited,” said sporting director Curt Onalfo.