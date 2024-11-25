New England Revolution re-sign Andrew Farrell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New England Revolution have re-signed defender Andrew Farrell through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Monday.
The 32-year-old is entering his record 13th season with New England, making 341 appearances (most in club history) since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.
In addition to his playing duties, Farrell will also have a Player Professional Development role as an assistant coach in the Revolution Academy. He is currently obtaining his U.S. Soccer B coaching license.
"We are delighted to see Andrew Farrell continue his storied career as one of the most dependable and revered players in Revolution history, while also helping aid his transition into a future role in coaching, for which he is perfectly suited,” said sporting director Curt Onalfo.
“It was important to us that Andrew had the opportunity to continue on for another season with his first and only pro club, and that he knew he always has a place in our organization moving forward. We are all excited for Andrew continuing to make a positive impact on the first team, while also imparting his many years of wisdom on our club’s youth.”
During his Revs career, Farrell has won the 2021 Supporters’ Shield and reached the 2014 MLS Cup final. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2016 and is a three-time recipient of the Revolution Humanitarian of the Year award.
Farrell has 2g/12a throughout his MLS career, playing mostly as a center back and right back.
"First and foremost, thank you to all the Revolution fans for their support these last 12 seasons. They have made me fall in love with New England, and I wouldn’t want to continue my career anywhere else,” Farrell said.
“I am excited to play another season for this club and eager to begin this transition into coaching. I look forward to working with the talented young players in our academy alongside the rest of the excellent staff.”
Heading into 2025, New England are looking to bounce back from a 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference. They’ve missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in two of the past three seasons.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant