Your Tuesday Kickoff: Philadelphia, Orlando get Liga MX tests in Champions Cup

Orlando City SC are hoping to exact some revenge on Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. That starts with Tuesday's Leg 1 matchup at home . Kickoff is set for 9 pm ET on FS2 and ViX.

The Philadelphia Union are set to meet one of Liga MX's top teams in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, starting with a Leg 1 home match tonight vs. Pachuca. Kickoff is set for Tuesday at 7 pm ET on FS2 and ViX.

FC Cincinnati have acquired right back DeAndre Yedlin from Inter Miami CF . In exchange for the US international defender, Inter Miami have received $172,799 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). The move also opens up significant salary-cap space for Inter Miami.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Everyone knows it's not a true Concacaf competition until an animal runs on the field during play. But slightly fewer people also know it’s not a true Concacaf competition until MLS and Liga MX’s best start meeting. Well, the real thing begins tonight.

Philadelphia host Pachuca

Have the Union even had time to recover from last week? Philly took a 3-2 lead into the second leg of their Round One matchup with Saprissa. One wild, chaotic 3-3 draw later and they advanced to the Round of 16. Pachuca, fresh off a Round One bye thanks to winning last year’s Liga MX performance, are here waiting for them.

It hasn’t been an ideal start for Philly so far. They decided this offseason to run it back with the same core they’ve been rolling with for a few years now. It’s been a highly successful core, but they haven’t brought home a trophy outside the 2020 Supporters’ Shield (COVID-19 edition). They’ve begun the year with the aforementioned chaos against Saprissa and two draws in MLS. Those are understandable results, but they don’t suggest the Union are set to go toe-to-toe with a top-end Liga MX side this early in the season.

Of course, it would help to have their most important player back. Goalkeeper Andre Blake has missed the last three games after picking up a groin injury. He’s expected to start tonight. That’s great news for the Union. But there’s a trade-off. Striker Julián Carranza, an effective goalscorer and an underrated piece of the Union’s defensive puzzle, may miss this one with a thigh injury.

It feels like Philadelphia need to be at full strength for this one and won’t be. It will take a little extra to set the Union up for success over two legs against Pachuca. The deck is already stacked against MLS teams this early into the year and injuries to key players can be devastating to CCC hopes.

There’s also this: Pachuca are playing good ball right now. Well, effective ball at least. They’re giving up a ton of goals, but nobody in Liga MX is scoring at the same rate through the first 10 games of the Clausura. Pachuca have lit up the scoreboard on the way to 22 points and a tie with Monterrey and Cruz Azul atop the standings.

The Union are going to need to lean on their continuity and experience here. And even that might not be enough. This is a big challenge.

Orlando host Tigres

Hey, speaking of big challenges, Orlando should be well aware of how difficult it is to go up against Tigres. Tigres have made four Concacaf finals since 2016 and won the whole thing in 2020. They’re consistently among the most dangerous teams in Liga MX and they narrowly beat Orlando in this same competition last season. The Lions put up an incredible fight, but Tigres advanced on away goals.

These days though… Orlando haven’t had a good few days. They were mollywhopped 5-0 at rivals Inter Miami on Saturday in front of a global audience. They even allowed one of the most hilarious and easily memed goals in Lionel Messi’s career. It could not have gone worse. And it won’t get much easier against Tigres.

This is a big test for the group as a whole. They don’t have to come out and shock Tigres to pass it, but their response to Saturday’s rout may say a lot about where the group is at this early point in the season. If they can put up the same kind of fight they showed last year, that would be enough. At least for the long term. In the short term, there might be some frustration if this isn’t a big win.