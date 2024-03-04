Young Players: Who shined brightest in Matchday 3?

That moment was an apt reflection of the menace Bajraktarevic posed on the day, and the respect duly shown to him by the visitors from Canada. Probing mainly down his usual right channel but also occasionally switching flanks to good effect, the kid completed 39/42 passes, including a whopping four key passes, logged eight of his 63 touches in the TFC box, and had a very solid shout for a penalty kick-drawing foul waved off by Video Review. The hype train is filling up fast.