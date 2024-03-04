Team of the Matchday: Messi, Suárez bring magic for Inter Miami 

Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez’s world-class talent was on full display in Matchday 3, giving Inter Miami CF a Florida Derby victory for the history books.
In a 5-0 rout of Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium, Messi (2g/0a) scored his fourth brace for Inter Miami and Suárez (2g/2a) opened his MLS account in stunning fashion. Julian Gressel (0g/2a) was clinical in midfield, all while Tata Martino’s squad registered the largest margin of victory in club history – against a rival, no less.
Another common theme on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 3? FC Cincinnati’s Supporters’ Shield title defense taking flight in a 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC. Center back Miles Robinson scored the game-winner off a corner kick, while reigning MVP Luciano Acosta pulled the strings at Soldier Field.
DP winger Joseph Paintsil (1g/1a) scored his first LA Galaxy goal, igniting a 3-1 Cali Clásico victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Wide midfielders Célio Pompeu (1g/1a) and Andrés Gómez (1g/1a) were equally as impressive. Pompeu pushed forward St. Louis CITY SC's 2-0 win over New York City FC, and Gómez thrived in Real Salt Lake's 3-0, snow-filled victory over LAFC.
Offseason signing Noah Eile made a strong early impression as the New York Red Bulls won 2-1 at Houston Dynamo FC, and defender Aaron Herrera had the game-tying assist as D.C. United drew 2-2 at Portland Timbers.
Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made six saves, including a few stunners, in a 1-0 win at the New England Revolution.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Sean Johnson (TOR) - Noah Eile (RBNY), Miles Robinson (CIN), Aaron Herrera (DC) - Célio Pompeu (STL), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Julian Gressel (MIA), Andrés Gómez (RSL) - Joseph Paintsil (LA), Luis Suárez (MIA), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Tata Martino (MIA)
Bench: Jonathan Sirois (MTL), Joakim Nilsson (STL), Miki Yamane (LA), Jhojan Valencia (ATX), Alejandro Bedoya (PHI), Santiago Moreno (POR), Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Cristian Arango (RSL), Cucho Hernández (CLB)
