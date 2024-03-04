Team of the Matchday: Messi, Suárez bring magic for Inter Miami 

Team of the Matchday

Jonathan Sigal

Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez’s world-class talent was on full display in Matchday 3, giving Inter Miami CF a Florida Derby victory for the history books.

In a 5-0 rout of Orlando City SC at Chase Stadium, Messi (2g/0a) scored his fourth brace for Inter Miami and Suárez (2g/2a) opened his MLS account in stunning fashion. Julian Gressel (0g/2a) was clinical in midfield, all while Tata Martino’s squad registered the largest margin of victory in club history – against a rival, no less.

Another common theme on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 3? FC Cincinnati’s Supporters’ Shield title defense taking flight in a 2-1 win at Chicago Fire FC. Center back Miles Robinson scored the game-winner off a corner kick, while reigning MVP Luciano Acosta pulled the strings at Soldier Field. 

DP winger Joseph Paintsil (1g/1a) scored his first LA Galaxy goal, igniting a 3-1 Cali Clásico victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Wide midfielders Célio Pompeu (1g/1a) and Andrés Gómez (1g/1a) were equally as impressive. Pompeu pushed forward St. Louis CITY SC's 2-0 win over New York City FC, and Gómez thrived in Real Salt Lake's 3-0, snow-filled victory over LAFC.

Offseason signing Noah Eile made a strong early impression as the New York Red Bulls won 2-1 at Houston Dynamo FC, and defender Aaron Herrera had the game-tying assist as D.C. United drew 2-2 at Portland Timbers.

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made six saves, including a few stunners, in a 1-0 win at the New England Revolution.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Sean Johnson (TOR) - Noah Eile (RBNY), Miles Robinson (CIN), Aaron Herrera (DC) - Célio Pompeu (STL), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Julian Gressel (MIA), Andrés Gómez (RSL) - Joseph Paintsil (LA), Luis Suárez (MIA), Lionel Messi (MIA)

Coach: Tata Martino (MIA)

Bench: Jonathan Sirois (MTL), Joakim Nilsson (STL), Miki Yamane (LA), Jhojan Valencia (ATX), Alejandro Bedoya (PHI), Santiago Moreno (POR), Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Cristian Arango (RSL), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal Sean Johnson Noah Eile Miles Robinson Aaron Herrera Celio Antonio Pompeu Pinheiro Martins Luciano Acosta Julian Gressel Carlos Gómez Joseph Paintsil Luis Suárez Lionel Messi

Young Players: Who shined brightest in Matchday 3?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Who shined brightest in Matchday 3?
Stock Up, Stock Down: Inter Miami take flight, New York City need answers
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: Inter Miami take flight, New York City need answers
29 Takeaways: One thought on every team after Matchday 3

29 Takeaways: One thought on every team after Matchday 3
