MLS vs. LIGA MX: 2024 MLS All-Star Game set for July in Columbus

The rivalry continues.
In a celebration of the top players in North America, Major League Soccer today announced that the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will feature the MLS All-Stars against a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top flight, LIGA MX, on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Additionally, the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will see 10 stars from MLS face 10 stars from LIGA MX. The event is set for July 23 at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Ticket information
Tickets for both the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will go on sale to the public this Friday, March 8 at 10 am ET at MLSsoccer.com/All-Star.
Another chapter
The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge set up the third meeting of MLS and LIGA MX for an MLS All-Star Week – all part of the extensive partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that features other major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup.
"We’re excited to host Liga MX at the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, showcasing the global and rising stars of our leagues, and the strength of our sport in North America,” said Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President of Properties and Events.
“Our previous encounters set high bars for intensity and competition in All-Star games. The 2024 edition will be a night to remember for Columbus’ passionate fans and for audiences around the world watching on MLS Season Pass.”
"It is a privilege to participate in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game for the third time. LIGA MX will bring together its best players to form a competitive team. This will be another chapter of this sporting rivalry, which allows us to continue building a great partnership with MLS," said LIGA MX President Mikel Arriola.
"We are very excited about the opportunity to reconnect and be close to the Mexican fanbase in the United States. I'm sure we'll have a great experience in Columbus."
MLS All-Star Roster
The MLS All-Star Roster will consist of 12 players selected by a fan vote, 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the Columbus Crew, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. More details about fan voting will be shared at a later date.
LIGA MX All-Star Roster
The LIGA MX All-Star roster will consist of 26 total players. More details about the selection process will be announced at a later date.
All-Star Week events
MLS will also host a week of events in Columbus surrounding the game, including concerts, community service initiatives, and player appearances. There is also the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, a showcase match featuring the best young players from academies in MLS NEXT.
At the Skills Challenge, there are five competitions authentically rooted in the sport:
- Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T
- Touch Challenge presented by Crest
- Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T
- Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice
- Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs
Past meetings
The MLS All-Stars have won both previous All-Star Games, including the inaugural 2021 edition in Los Angeles and the 2022 match in Minnesota.
But the leagues are currently tied in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, winning one apiece. LIGA MX won the 2021 installment before MLS took the honors in 2022, leaving the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge to break the tie.