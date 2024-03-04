MLS vs. LIGA MX: 2024 MLS All-Star Game set for July in Columbus

Tickets for both the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will go on sale to the public this Friday, March 8 at 10 am ET at MLSsoccer.com/All-Star .

Additionally, the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will see 10 stars from MLS face 10 stars from LIGA MX. The event is set for July 23 at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

In a celebration of the top players in North America, Major League Soccer today announced that the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will feature the MLS All-Stars against a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top flight, LIGA MX, on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Another chapter

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge set up the third meeting of MLS and LIGA MX for an MLS All-Star Week – all part of the extensive partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that features other major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup.

"We’re excited to host Liga MX at the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, showcasing the global and rising stars of our leagues, and the strength of our sport in North America,” said Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President of Properties and Events.

“Our previous encounters set high bars for intensity and competition in All-Star games. The 2024 edition will be a night to remember for Columbus’ passionate fans and for audiences around the world watching on MLS Season Pass.”

"It is a privilege to participate in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game for the third time. LIGA MX will bring together its best players to form a competitive team. This will be another chapter of this sporting rivalry, which allows us to continue building a great partnership with MLS," said LIGA MX President Mikel Arriola.