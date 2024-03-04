Philadelphia Union vs. Pachuca: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The Philadelphia Union meet one of Liga MX's top teams in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, starting with a Leg 1 home match Tuesday vs. Pachuca.

What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Leg 2 is set for March 12 at Pachuca's Estadio Hidalgo, deciding which team books a quarterfinal date with the winner of the Herediano-Robinhood series. The quarterfinals will be played in early April.

This go-around, Philadelphia hope goalkeeper Andre Blake (adductor) and striker Julián Carranza (thigh) are back from injury. Blake is one of Concacaf's premier shot-stoppers, while Carranza is the competition's top scorer with four goals. However, center backs Damion Lowe (yellow accumulation) and Jack Elliott (red) are both suspended due to cards.

The Union are no stranger to facing Liga MX teams in continental competitions, highlighted by a 3-2 aggregate win over Atlas FC in the 2023 quarterfinals. But results have gone the other way, too, including a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Club América in the 2021 semifinals.

Brace yourselves! 😱 These are the #ConcaChampions Round of 1️⃣6️⃣ matches Who will be crowned? pic.twitter.com/OlI15qufEA

Round One: Bye

Pachuca, based on their 2022-23 Liga MX season performance, earned a bye into the Round of 16. And they haven't slowed down in the ongoing Clausura campaign, scoring a league-leading 24 goals while taking a joint-best 22 points (third place on tiebreakers).

Pachuca's dominance has been fueled by an attack that includes Venezuelan international striker Salomón Rondón, Mexican international midfielder Érick Sánchez and Moroccan international winger Oussama Idrissi. For another threat, they also boast former San Jose Earthquakes No. 10 Javier "La Chofis" López.