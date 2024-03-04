Stock Up, Stock Down: Inter Miami take flight, New York City need answers

Again, it's not just the scoreline but the performance as well. NYCFC have not looked dangerous creating chances through the first two games. To make things worse, we are seeing the frustration already boiling over on the pitch. Santi Rodríguez was clearly not happy to be substituted off this weekend and was seen shouting in the face of an assistant coach; you can't do that. Then James Sands, the leader of this young team, gets sent off for kicking out after being tackled.