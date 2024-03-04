Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 3

It’s early in the 2024 season, but that’s not stopping some bangers from being scored. Check out the nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday, then cast your vote .

Lorenzo Insigne: The Italian international made sure Toronto FC did what they didn’t do all of last year – win on the road – thanks to a pinpoint chip golazo in the 27th minute, which proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win at the New England Revolution (the first win of the John Herdman era).

Lewis Morgan: Welcome back, Lewis Morgan! The Scottish winger struck for the game-winning thunderbolt in the 59th minute to lift the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory at Houston Dynamo FC, giving Sandro Schwarz his first win as RBNY head coach.

Cucho Hernández: We expect Cucho goals will be a regular staple of the Goal of the Matchday voting. The Colombian striker settled a bouncing laid off ball and fired a dart from just outside the 18-yard box in the Columbus Crew’s 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC.