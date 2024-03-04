Orlando City vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Orlando City SC hope to exact some revenge on Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, starting with Tuesday's Leg 1 matchup at home.

What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Leg 2 is set for March 12 at Tigres' Estadio Universitario, deciding which team books a quarterfinal date with the winner of the Houston Dynamo FC - Columbus Crew series. The quarterfinals will be played in early April.

Round One: 6-1 aggregate vs. Cavalry FC (Canada)

Orlando City were inches away from knocking off Tigres in the 2023 Champions Cup Round of 16, battling to a 1-1 aggregate deadlock – only to be eliminated on the away-goals tiebreaker. In hindsight, that series provided a precursor for Orlando City's best-ever MLS season as they finished as Supporters' Shield runners-up with 63 points.

Now, head coach Oscar Pareja's team needs to regroup following Saturday's 5-0 dismantling at in-state rival Inter Miami CF. Everyone from goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to forwards Facundo Torres and Luis Muriel will need to raise their level, lest the Lions suffer another early CCC exit.