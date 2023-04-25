Your Tuesday Kickoff: Philadelphia-LAFC CCL semifinal is a gift from the soccer gods

MLS was notified Monday that D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze was arrested Saturday on allegations of assault while in Sweden during an approved leave from the club. Jeahze has been suspended pending an investigation by Major League Soccer and Swedish authorities. The 26-year-old left back was signed by D.C. United in December from Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF.

Sporting Kansas City striker Willy Agada is expected to miss 12 weeks (three months) after undergoing successful surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left tibia . The recovery timeline could see Agada sidelined through late July or early August. Since joining SKC last June, Agada has recorded nine goals and two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. He was the club’s leading scorer in 2022.

The US Open Cup starts tonight for the majority of MLS teams. I’ll be honest, I don’t really have much to say about it other than the fact something really, really funny is absolutely going to happen like Chicago losing to a team called “Chicago House.” It’s going to be great. In fact, here’s my list of probable cupsets in this round based on nothing but logos, colors and vibes: South Georgia Tormenta FC (scary bird logo) over Charlotte FC, Union Omaha SC (scary bird logo) over St. Louis CITY SC, Detroit City over Minnesota United (not a scary enough bird logo), Miami FC over Inter Miami (not a scary enough bird logo), Tulsa Athletic (feels like they should have a bird logo) over Sporting KC (bad at soccer right now).

That feels comprehensive, which means we can move on to preparing our minds, bodies and souls for Wednesday night. The Philadelphia Union are facing LAFC in the CCL semifinals in one of the biggest matchups in the history of MLS. I really can’t undersell this. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it until someone acknowledges it as a good idea: We’re watching an MLS version of Celtics-Lakers develop in real-time. I mean, let’s just appreciate for a second that we’re talking about the league’s two biggest points earners over the last five seasons here. They’ve accomplished that feat in entirely different ways that just so happen to be reflective of their cities. And they have given us absolute classic meetings over the past few years with increasingly higher stakes. Now, they’ll meet over two legs to decide who gets a shot at claiming the title of the region’s best team. Folks, it’s a big got dang deal.