Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC: "Natural rivalry" between MLS elite enters CCL

Geography, more often than not, forges soccer's deepest rivalries. Derby matchups serve up a strong cocktail of regional bragging rights, lasting memories and, at times, animosity. Teams and fan bases love little more than one-upping their neighbor.

“It's a natural rivalry anyways, and I know that very well from over in Europe. When I worked for 1860 and you played Bayern in the Bundesliga, there was nothing better than that. Here it's different because they're on the other coast, so far away and playing mainly in a different conference. It's a different kind of rivalry, but it's a good one. We have a season where we meet at least three times, which even emphasizes on that. I really enjoy it.”

“It’s definitely a rivalry and we are honored because we have different conditions than LAFC,” Tanner explained to MLSsoccer.com. “We are arguably not a superclub as they are considered, and you see that reflected in all levels more or less. We basically stand for blue-collar and they stand for everything LA.

“It happened not just because of the places in the standings and what have you, but also you have these moments culminating in MLS Cup [2022] and in years past where we've had great battles against them. I'm sure, despite the fact the competition is different, it's a high-stakes game. We're really looking forward to the test that Philly presents to our group.”

“The LA Galaxy rivalry will always be there, and it was always going to be a rivalry for us,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington detailed to MLSsoccer.com. “But I think what this rivalry brings with Philly, it is more of that organic growth.

But there are also rivalries created through merit and respect, like the one Philadelphia Union and LAFC resume Wednesday evening when beginning their 2023 Concacaf Champions League semifinal series with a leg-one matchup at Subaru Park (9 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

Razor-thin margins

Wednesday’s game is the first of two CCL chapters between these title-chasing clubs, as they’ll head to BMO Stadium for a leg-two decider on May 2. The winner advances to this year’s CCL final, to be played in late May and early June against either Liga MX’s Tigres UANL or Club León. They are just 360 minutes total, plus the possibility of penalty kicks and/or extra time, away from a continental crown and a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ticket.

Now, framing everything is the not-too-distant memory of when Philly and LAFC last met: an early-November 2022 MLS Cup that’s forever in league lore. From Gareth Bale’s 128th-minute header – Thorrington said “it's certainly my all-time moment in MLS” – to John McCarthy’s off-the-bench penalty kick heroics, it’s hard to imagine a more Hollywood-esque ending.

Occasions ripe with entertainment value and consequence have become commonplace between these clubs, with only a tiebreaker giving LAFC last year’s Supporters’ Shield title over Philly after they both finished the regular season on 67 points. MLS initially uses most wins to settle even footing, an area LAFC (21) led in, whereas most other professional soccer leagues first turn to goal differential, an area where Philly (+46) had the edge.

Another unforgettable chapter occurred in March 2020, the last regular-season game before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down MLS for essentially four months. The 3-3 thriller was an early-season, coming-of-age game for Philadelphia after LAFC won the 2019 Supporters’ Shield, highlighted by a 40-yard free kick golazo from center back Jakob Glesnes.

As these clubs have fought to and fro, they’ve achieved success with different approaches and financial profiles.

“You have two very different models in how you succeed in MLS,” Thorrington said. “We also have some things in common. We have two of the brightest, best, young coaches in the league – two Americans as well. But we have very different models not just in how the teams play, but in where we've allocated resources in trying to build sustainable success in the league.