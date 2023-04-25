Toronto FC acquire center back Aimé Mabika from Inter Miami

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

TOR receive: Aimé Mabika

Aimé Mabika MIA receive: Up to $200k GAM

Toronto FC have acquired center back Aimé Mabika from Inter Miami CF in exchange for up to $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the Eastern Conference clubs announced Tuesday.

Mabika, 24, is under contract through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025. The trade, completed before the league’s Primary Transfer Window ended Monday evening, includes $100k in 2024 GAM that’s guaranteed, plus another $100k in performance-based GAM.

The Zambian international defender joins Toronto with 0g/1a across 17 regular-season games (15 starts). But Mabika didn’t play in the 2023 campaign, falling down Miami’s depth chart after originally joining the club as the 26th overall selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Mabika joins veterans Matt Hedges, Sigurd Rosted and Shane O’Neill as center backs in Toronto. The club also recently traded Lukas MacNaughton to Nashville SC, but they remain four-deep at the position following these inter-conference moves.