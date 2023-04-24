DC United defender Mohanad Jeahze suspended pending investigation

MLS was notified today that D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze was arrested Saturday on allegations of assault while in Sweden during an approved leave from the club.

Jeahze has been suspended pending an investigation by Major League Soccer and Swedish authorities.

The 26-year-old left back was signed by D.C. United in December from Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF. He has two assists across six games (five starts) for head coach Wayne Rooney’s team.