DC United defender Mohanad Jeahze suspended pending investigation

Mohanad Jeahze

MLS was notified today that D.C. United defender Mohanad Jeahze was arrested Saturday on allegations of assault while in Sweden during an approved leave from the club.

Jeahze has been suspended pending an investigation by Major League Soccer and Swedish authorities.

The 26-year-old left back was signed by D.C. United in December from Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF. He has two assists across six games (five starts) for head coach Wayne Rooney’s team.

D.C. United will remain in close contact with Major League Soccer, the MLS Players Association, and Swedish authorities during the investigation. No further comment will be made by the club or League at this time.

