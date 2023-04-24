Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Costa Rican midfielder Gino Vivi

By MLSsoccer staff

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Gino Vivi through the 2023 MLS season with options spanning from 2024-26, the club announced Monday.

Vivi, 22, was selected by LA in the first round (No. 23 overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas after a four-year career at the University of Central Florida.

The Costa Rican attacker will occupy an international roster spot on LA’s roster. Given that requirement, the Western Conference club acquired an international roster slot from New York City FC in exchange for $162,500 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).

The Deportivo Saprissa academy product tallied 19 goals and 23 assists in 61 games played (57 starts) at Central Florida (2019-22). He earned American Athletic Conference All-Conference honors three times for the Knights, including a First Team nod as a sophomore and two different Second Team spots.

During the offseason, LA added winger Tyler Boyd and midfielder Memo Rodríguez as attack-minded players. They’ve also brought in U22 Initiative fullbacks Lucas Calegari (loan from Brazil’s Fluminense) and Julián Aude (transfer from Argentina’s Lanús) as players who look to join the offense.

