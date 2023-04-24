By the numbers: 10 early-season All-Star performers

If there’s one player who’s benefiting from the Luchi Gonzalez era in San Jose , it’s Cristian Espinoza . The Argentine winger currently leads MLS in non-penalty xG+xAG (expected assisted goals) this year with 6.9, according to FBref. He already has six goals, which is just one fewer than he scored in almost 3,000 minutes last year. And his 22 key passes are leading the league.

Espinoza has been incredibly dangerous on the right side of the Earthquakes’ attack, knifing into the final third and beating opponents with his 1-v-1 dribbling. Now that he gets to be a true wide threat in a stable system, Espinoza is thriving. He’ll struggle to get enough narrative oomph behind him for a true Landon Donovan MLS MVP push, but don’t expect him to be far off that level in 2023.