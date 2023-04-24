Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 9

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Far-post curlers galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

There must have been a memo going around in Matchday 9: bend home right-footed shots and you’ll get on the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday ballot.

Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne exemplified that in a 4-2 loss at the Philadelphia Union, curling home a consolation strike in trademark fashion. The Italian international only recently returned from a groin injury and at Subaru Park offered a glimpse of the difference-making ability the Reds crave.

Ditto for Charlotte FC star Karol Swiderski, whose combination with fellow Poland international Kamil Józwiak earned the hosts a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew. Swiderski swept home a low, driven cross into the top corner.

Real Salt Lake winger Jefferson Savarino expertly picked out the far corner in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, giving the Venezuelan international a goal in three straight games. Savarino took a touch inside, then finished with authority.

FC Cincinnati’s Sergio Santos latched onto Álvaro Barreal’s inch-perfect cross in a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers, bucking the Matchday 9 theme. The Brazilian striker went airborne at the near post, offering a sign Cincy may be a-okay when Brenner’s reported transfer to Serie A side Udinese formally goes through.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Sporting Kansas City striker Willy Agada out 3 months with leg fracture

Sporting Kansas City striker Willy Agada out 3 months with leg fracture
Team of the Matchday: Roman Bürki, Riqui Puig among Matchday 9's best
Team of the Matchday: Roman Bürki, Riqui Puig among Matchday 9's best
DC United defender Mohanad Jeahze suspended pending investigation

DC United defender Mohanad Jeahze suspended pending investigation
Your Monday Kickoff: Are seats getting warm for some of MLS’ most decorated coaches?
Your Monday Kickoff: Are seats getting warm for some of MLS’ most decorated coaches?
Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League game
Concacaf Champions League

Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League game
Dissecting Sporting KC's red card & why Aidan Morris was ruled offside
Dissecting Sporting KC's red card & why Aidan Morris was ruled offside
Far-post curlers galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Far-post curlers galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC | April 23, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC | April 23, 2023
Own Goal: M. Haile-Selassie, CHI, 90+9'
Own Goal: M. Haile-Selassie, CHI, 90+9'
