Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 9

There must have been a memo going around in Matchday 9: bend home right-footed shots and you’ll get on the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday ballot.

Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne exemplified that in a 4-2 loss at the Philadelphia Union, curling home a consolation strike in trademark fashion. The Italian international only recently returned from a groin injury and at Subaru Park offered a glimpse of the difference-making ability the Reds crave.

Ditto for Charlotte FC star Karol Swiderski, whose combination with fellow Poland international Kamil Józwiak earned the hosts a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew. Swiderski swept home a low, driven cross into the top corner.

Real Salt Lake winger Jefferson Savarino expertly picked out the far corner in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, giving the Venezuelan international a goal in three straight games. Savarino took a touch inside, then finished with authority.