How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_USOC_HTW_3

The Third Round of the 2023 US Open Cup will be played Tuesday (April 25) and Wednesday (April 26), marking the entrance of 18 Major League Soccer teams alongside lower-division opposition.

How to watch games

Games will be streamed on a variety of platforms, spanning the Bleacher Report App, B/R Football’s YouTube Channel, CBS Sports Golazo Network and/or Teamcasts from the participating clubs.

Sorted by date and time, here’s the breakdown as MLS clubs (bolded below) enter the 108th edition of the historic cup competition.

April 25

April 26

MLS teams entering in Round of 32

  • Eastern Conference: New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union
  • Western Conference: Austin FC, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, LAFC

Third Round winners will join eight of the top MLS clubs from the 2022 campaign in next month’s Round of 32. That phase is set for May 9-10, continuing toward a Sept. 27 final that results in a 2024 Concacaf Champions League spot, prize money and silverware.

MLS teams not participating

The league's three Canadian teams – CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – compete in the Canadian Championship (2023 draw results). That means 26 of MLS's 29 clubs participate in the US Open Cup.

