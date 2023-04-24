How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup

The Third Round of the 2023 US Open Cup will be played Tuesday (April 25) and Wednesday (April 26), marking the entrance of 18 Major League Soccer teams alongside lower-division opposition.
How to watch games
Games will be streamed on a variety of platforms, spanning the Bleacher Report App, B/R Football’s YouTube Channel, CBS Sports Golazo Network and/or Teamcasts from the participating clubs.
Sorted by date and time, here’s the breakdown as MLS clubs (bolded below) enter the 108th edition of the historic cup competition.
April 25
- 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT - Charlotte FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - CBS Sports Golazo Network
- 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT - Detroit City FC vs. Minnesota United FC - B/R App or B/R Football YouTube
- 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT - New England Revolution vs. Hartford Athletic - Teamcast
- 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT - St. Louis CITY SC vs. Union Omaha - B/R App or B/R Football YouTube
- 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT - Sporting Kansas City vs. Tulsa Athletic - Teamcast
- 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT - Monterey Bay FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes - B/R App or B/R Football YouTube
April 26
- 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT - FC Cincinnati vs. Louisville City FC - B/R App or B/R Football YouTube
- 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT - Atlanta United vs. Memphis 901 FC - B/R App or B/R Football YouTube
- 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT - Miami FC vs. Inter Miami CF - CBS Sports Golazo Network
- 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT - D.C. United vs. Richmond Kickers - No stream
- 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT - Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Houston Dynamo FC - No stream
- 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT - Columbus Crew vs. Indy Eleven - Teamcast
- 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT - Chicago Fire FC vs. Chicago House AC - Teamcast (link coming)
- 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT - Nashville SC vs. San Antonio FC - B/R App or B/R Football YouTube
- 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT - Colorado Rapids vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Teamcast (link coming)
- 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT - Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Diego Loyal - B/R App or B/R Football YouTube
- 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT - Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Teamcast
- 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT - Portland Timbers vs. Orange County SC - CBS Sports Golazo Network
MLS teams entering in Round of 32
- Eastern Conference: New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union
- Western Conference: Austin FC, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, LAFC
Third Round winners will join eight of the top MLS clubs from the 2022 campaign in next month’s Round of 32. That phase is set for May 9-10, continuing toward a Sept. 27 final that results in a 2024 Concacaf Champions League spot, prize money and silverware.
MLS teams not participating
The league's three Canadian teams – CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – compete in the Canadian Championship (2023 draw results). That means 26 of MLS's 29 clubs participate in the US Open Cup.