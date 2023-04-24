Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League game

With the field narrowing, Philly and LAFC hope to keep the CCL crown in MLS’s court after Seattle Sounders FC ’s historic triumph in 2022, ending Liga MX’s stretch of dominance in the continental competition by beating Pumas UNAM across two legs. Who moves closer toward regional bragging rights and a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup spot?

Ultimately, away goals and penalty kicks could determine who proceeds from this all-MLS matchup where LAFC hold a 2W-0L-3D all-time series lead. And don’t forget: This year’s CCL final, scheduled for May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg), will again feature an MLS vs. Liga MX matchup since the other side of the bracket involves Mexican sides Club León and Tigres UANL.

Last year’s conference champions – Philly in the East and LAFC in the West – will play their semifinal second-leg game on May 2 at BMO Stadium, the site of last year's Hollywood-esque penalty-kick drama, Gareth Bale header and trophy celebration for the hosts.

Round of 16: 4-0 aggregate vs. Alianza FC (El Salvador)

4-0 aggregate vs. Alianza FC (El Salvador) Quarterfinal: 3-2 aggregate vs. Atlas FC (Mexico)

Philadelphia are the latest MLS team to eliminate a Liga MX foe in CCL play, riding Julián Carranza’s brace during a 2-2 draw at Atlas FC to reach their second CCL semifinal in three years. After losing to Mexico’s Club América in 2021's semifinals (4-0 aggregate), there’s the chance to keep building on year-over-year progress under manager Jim Curtin.

Now, Philadelphia have made no secret of envisioning revenge against LAFC given the memorable clashes between opposite-coast clubs, no bigger than MLS Cup 2022 last November. Penalty kicks and a 128th-minute equalizer kept the Union from raising MLS’s greatest prize, roughly a month after a tiebreaker (most wins) gave the Supporters’ Shield to LAFC despite both clubs finishing on 67 points last season.

After some middling results in league play, Philadelphia are enjoying the tailwinds of last weekend’s 4-2 win over Toronto FC, a result highlighted by Mikael Uhre’s hat trick. Slowly but surely, the preseason favorite is showing glimpses of what they could accomplish this year.