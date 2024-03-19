Your Tuesday Kickoff: 5 MLS clubs most affected by international call-ups

This gets a little more interesting considering Lionel Messi is dealing with a hamstring injury. Don’t get me wrong: they still have plenty of talent and won’t be missing too many people. But their absences are concentrated in midfield. Gómez and Redondo are starters, and Ruiz is typically the next guy up. The Herons might be a little thin at a position where it’s not ideal to be thin when you’re going up against Energy Drink Soccer. That could be enough to make things weird for a bit… until Inter Miami score three times in the last 10 minutes to win 3-2, just because.