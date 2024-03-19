Young Players: Who were the standouts in Matchday 5?

Amid so much talk of “the Messi effect” since the GOAT’s arrival last summer, here’s another one to consider. Messi’s star power is such that it can even overshadow the significance of Miami’s other acquisitions, like Redondo , the 21-year-old central midfielder who joined up from Argentinos Juniors in late February.

This is a blue-chip Argentine prospect, the son of footballing royalty and a more complete player than most his age across the league, so we feel safe in saying his recruitment is still a bit slept-on by the wider audience. Redondo has duly caught up to speed quite quickly at his new club, forming a sturdy partnership with Sergio Busquets in the center of the park, and the duo were critical in IMCF coming to grips with the challenges posed by D.C.’s press as the visitors gradually asserted themselves in the US capital city.