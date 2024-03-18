Lionel Messi to miss Argentina friendlies due to injury

Injured Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi 's time on the sidelines will extend to the Argentina national team, his country's federation confirmed on Monday.

The legendary No. 10, who sat out the Herons' Matchday 5 victory at D.C. United , was removed from La Albiceleste's roster for their US-based friendlies against El Salvador (March 22, Philadelphia) and Costa Rica (March 26, Los Angeles) later this month.

"Argentina captain Lionel Messi won't be able to join the call-up for the #USA friendlies due to a small right hamstring injury," the reigning FIFA World Cup champions' official account tweeted Monday afternoon.

Argentina defend their Copa América title just over three months from now while the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico looms. The 2024 Copa América will be played across the United States as well, with five MLS venues featured among the host stadiums.

Messi's last MLS appearance took place on March 13, when Miami topped Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Liga MX leaders CF Monterrey. Leg 1 against Rayados will be played on April 3 at Chase Stadium, with the return leg set for the following week at Estadio BBVA in Mexico.