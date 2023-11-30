Matchday

MLS fines & suspends Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini

Vanni Sartini - Vancouver Whitecaps

© Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer has fined and suspended Vancouver Whitecaps FC head coach Vanni Sartini for multiple violations of league policy on November 5 during, and following, Vancouver’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs exit against LAFC.  

In the 95th minute, Sartini was shown a red card and dismissed from the game by match officials. Along with the automatic one-match suspension that accompanies a red card, MLS has issued an additional five-match suspension for his violation of league policies, including entering the field of play in a confrontational manner and public criticism following the match – totaling six matches overall.

Sartini has also been issued a $20,000 fine and must complete a league-approved behavioral assessment and comply with any recommended treatment.

Sartini will serve his one-match suspension for the red card during Vancouver’s first match of the 2024 MLS regular season followed by an additional five matches during Vancouver’s ensuing regular season games.

Based on his compliance with any recommended treatment programs, Sartini may petition for a reduction of his suspension.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

