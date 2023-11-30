MLS fines & suspends Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini

Major League Soccer has fined and suspended Vancouver Whitecaps FC head coach Vanni Sartini for multiple violations of league policy on November 5 during, and following, Vancouver’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs exit against LAFC.

In the 95th minute, Sartini was shown a red card and dismissed from the game by match officials. Along with the automatic one-match suspension that accompanies a red card, MLS has issued an additional five-match suspension for his violation of league policies, including entering the field of play in a confrontational manner and public criticism following the match – totaling six matches overall.

Sartini has also been issued a $20,000 fine and must complete a league-approved behavioral assessment and comply with any recommended treatment.

Sartini will serve his one-match suspension for the red card during Vancouver’s first match of the 2024 MLS regular season followed by an additional five matches during Vancouver’s ensuing regular season games.