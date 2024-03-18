Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew, Inter Miami lead Matchday 5's best

Jonathan Sigal

There was little stopping Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF during Matchday 5, giving the Eastern Conference frontrunners two starters apiece on the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Columbus showed why they're the defending MLS Cup champions, with midfielder Aidan Morris (1g/0a) and striker Cucho Hernández (1g/1a) fueling a 3-0 rout of the New York Red Bulls. As for Inter Miami, striker Luis Suárez (2g/0a) was a game-changer off the bench and midfielder Federico Redondo (0g/1a) proved immense in a 3-1 comeback win at D.C. United – a result that came without megastar Lionel Messi (hamstring injury).

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (1g/1a) remains on a heater, powering a 2-0 win over Orlando City SC. Meanwhile, reigning MVP Luciano Acosta (1g/1a) gave FC Cincinnati a second-half spark in a 2-1 win at the New England Revolution – topping a showdown between teams juggling Concacaf Champions Cup commitments.

Kellyn Acosta's (1g/0a) late, wind-driven shot from beyond midfield sealed Chicago Fire FC's incredible 4-3 comeback victory over CF Montréal. In another high-scoring match, St. Louis CITY SC's 3-3 draw at LA Galaxy, Roman Bürki (six saves) made clear he's out to defend his Goalkeeper of the Year award.

New York City FC left back Kevin O'Toole (1g/0a) beautifully headed home the game-winner in a much-needed 2-1 result against Toronto FC. Sporting Kansas City center back Dany Rosero (1g/0a) jumpstarted a 2-1 comeback win over the San Jose Earthquakes. And fullback Jon Gallagher (1g/0a) helped Austin FC earn a 2-2 draw vs. the Philadelphia Union.

Top coaching honors? Those belong to Minnesota United FC's Eric Ramsay, whose first MLS game was a 2-0 win over LAFC. The former Manchester United assistant, taking over for Cameron Knowles, kept the good times rolling in the Twin Cities.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Roman Bürki (STL) - Kevin O’Toole (NYC), Dany Rosero (SKC), Jon Gallagher (ATX) - Kellyn Acosta (CHI), Aidan Morris (CLB), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Federico Redondo (MIA) - Luis Suárez (MIA), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Giorgos Giakoumakis (ATL)

Coach: Eric Ramsay (MIN)

Bench: Andrew Thomas (SEA), Miles Robinson (CIN), Hassani Dotson (MIN), Alex Muyl (NSH), Joseph Paintsil (LA), Matías Cóccaro (MTL), Aliyu Ibrahim (HOU), Leonardo Campana (MIA), Brian White (VAN)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

