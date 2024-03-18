Player of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Luis Suárez named Player of the Matchday

Luis Suárez continues to enjoy a red-hot start to life with Inter Miami CF, making it two Player of the Matchday awards so far in 2024, thanks to his Matchday 5 heroics.

Coming off the bench in the second half, Suárez broke a 1-1 deadlock at Audi Field with a 13-minute brace, first pushing home Leo Campana's low cross into the box (72') before chipping goalkeeper Alex Bono (85') to secure a valuable 3-1 win road win for the Herons.

Suárez now has 4g/3a in league play and currently leads the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race, holding the assists tiebreaker over Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis and the LA Galaxy's Dejan Joveljic. He's also just the 12th player in league history to record multiple goals in two of his first five games, and the first since Sporting Kansas City's Willy Agada in 2022.

The legendary Uruguayan striker, who also has 2g/2a in Concacaf Champions Cup action, already won Player of the Matchday honors in Matchday 3, following a two-goal, two-assist performance in a 5-0 thumping of in-state rival Orlando City SC.

Inter Miami return to action on Saturday afternoon with a Matchday 6 visit to the New York Red Bulls (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Player of the Matchday Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

