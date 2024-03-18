Inter Miami's Luis Suárez named Player of the Matchday

Luis Suárez continues to enjoy a red-hot start to life with Inter Miami CF, making it two Player of the Matchday awards so far in 2024, thanks to his Matchday 5 heroics.

Coming off the bench in the second half, Suárez broke a 1-1 deadlock at Audi Field with a 13-minute brace, first pushing home Leo Campana's low cross into the box (72') before chipping goalkeeper Alex Bono (85') to secure a valuable 3-1 win road win for the Herons.