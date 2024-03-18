Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 5

If variety is the spice of life, then Matchday 5's AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees are coming in Carolina Reaper hot. Decide which flavor suits you best and cast your vote.
Joakim Nilsson: Nilsson's acrobatic bike gave St. Louis a late lead in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the LA Galaxy. The overhead kick was no back-flop either, with the Swedish defender catching serious air time.
Santiago Rodríguez: New York City FC needed something special to break their three-game start-of-season skid, and Rodríguez provided exactly that. His free kick blast helped the Cityzens notch a 2-1 win over Toronto FC.
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Giakoumakis stayed red hot vs. rival Orlando City SC, tagging a long-distance screamer off the bar and in. He added a lovely assist to cap the Five Stripes' comprehensive 2-0 home win.
Alan Pulido: Pulido gets the nomination, but teamwork was the star of Sporting Kansas City's game-winner vs. San Jose. SKC went from center back to striker in seven incisive passes to secure a 2-1 home win.