Your Thursday Kickoff: Why Giakoumakis could fill a Josef-sized hole for Atlanta

Toronto FC have transferred homegrown winger Jayden Nelson to Norwegian top-flight side Rosenborg BK for an undisclosed fee. Nelson, 20, is coming off his most successful MLS season, tallying one goal and two assists across 31 games (25 starts). The Canadian international, who has four senior-team appearances and featured prominently at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, originally signed with Toronto ahead of the 2020 campaign. He placed 20th overall on MLSsoccer.com’s 2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

Minnesota United FC have acquired center back Miguel Tapias from Liga MX’s CF Pachuca on a free transfer. The 26-year-old Mexico native has joined through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He’ll occupy an international spot on Minnesota’s roster. Tapias projects as a starting-level defender for the Loons, possibly alongside New Zealand international center back Michael Boxall, as they chase a fifth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2023.

Atlanta United, after several twists and turns in transfer negotiations, have signed Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. The 28-year-old will occupy a Designated Player spot and has joined Atlanta through the 2026 MLS season. The deal arrives after Atlanta bought out Josef Martinez earlier this offseason, only for their all-time leading scorer to sign with Inter Miami CF, another Eastern Conference team. Giakoumakis was strongly linked with a move from Celtic to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in recent days, but Atlanta’s offer won out.

Time will tell if that’s merited, but the broader point is a large majority of teams seem to have gotten better this offseason. That includes a handful of recent moves. Let’s talk it out.

Y’all know at this point that we preach the gospel of “No one actually knows how anyone will translate to MLS” over here at The Daily Kickoff, the world’s only soccer newsletter to ever exist (probably). However, most of the notable moves this offseason have, on paper, made sense. The only ones I can remember being kind of weirded out by have been RSL sending Aaron Herrera to CF Montréal for practically nothing, Josef Martinez to Inter Miami on a max-TAM, the construction of the D.C. United’s pre-retirement home for wayward men, and Charlotte FC’s move for Enzo Copetti. Even then, I talked myself into believing Copetti will be an MVP candidate by the end of the year. I am wide-eyed and drowning in MLS optimism, folks.

Hey, I don’t know if y’all have noticed, but I haven’t been complaining much lately. That’s not due to some new outlook on life or anything; I’m still as burdened by 20-something problems that will feel dumb 20 years from now as any self-respecting liberal arts degree holder south of 30. It just kind of feels like teams keep making moves that make a lot of sense?

They won’t say it directly, but Atlanta United have their Josef replacement. Giorgos Giakoumakis (YOR-gos Yah-koo-MA-kees) is officially the team’s 10th-ever DP. More importantly, he’s their second-ever DP striker. Now, let’s be real, no one is going to “replace” Josef in Atlanta. It’s just not possible. But, man, it seems like they at least got the right guy to fill a Josef-sized hole in Atlanta’s heart.

Giakoumakis instantly comes across as brash in the best way, intense and fully-prepared to go full throttle from day one. That personality comes across on the field, where his size and body control allow him to find the net from absurd angles and his mentality keeps him moving off the ball and dragging defenders. Does any of that sound slightly familiar?

Like I said, you can’t replace Josef. But the void might at least be occupied. If Giakoumakis lives up to expectations, two things should happen. First off, he should be a star in MLS. Second, he should make everyone else around him better in a way a striker hasn’t in Atlanta the last three seasons.