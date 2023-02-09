Your Thursday Kickoff: Why Giakoumakis could fill a Josef-sized hole for Atlanta

Atlanta United sign striker Giakoumakis from Celtic FC
Atlanta United, after several twists and turns in transfer negotiations, have signed Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. The 28-year-old will occupy a Designated Player spot and has joined Atlanta through the 2026 MLS season. The deal arrives after Atlanta bought out Josef Martinez earlier this offseason, only for their all-time leading scorer to sign with Inter Miami CF, another Eastern Conference team. Giakoumakis was strongly linked with a move from Celtic to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in recent days, but Atlanta’s offer won out.
Minnesota United sign center back Tapias from CF Pachuca
Minnesota United FC have acquired center back Miguel Tapias from Liga MX’s CF Pachuca on a free transfer. The 26-year-old Mexico native has joined through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He’ll occupy an international spot on Minnesota’s roster. Tapias projects as a starting-level defender for the Loons, possibly alongside New Zealand international center back Michael Boxall, as they chase a fifth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2023.
Toronto FC transfer Nelson to Norway's Rosenborg BK
Toronto FC have transferred homegrown winger Jayden Nelson to Norwegian top-flight side Rosenborg BK for an undisclosed fee. Nelson, 20, is coming off his most successful MLS season, tallying one goal and two assists across 31 games (25 starts). The Canadian international, who has four senior-team appearances and featured prominently at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, originally signed with Toronto ahead of the 2020 campaign. He placed 20th overall on MLSsoccer.com’s 2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
Apple and Major League Soccer add 31 broadcasters to MLS Season Pass team
Apple and Major League Soccer announced a third wave of on-air personalities who will join MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service that launched Feb. 1 on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions.
Hey, I don’t know if y’all have noticed, but I haven’t been complaining much lately. That’s not due to some new outlook on life or anything; I’m still as burdened by 20-something problems that will feel dumb 20 years from now as any self-respecting liberal arts degree holder south of 30. It just kind of feels like teams keep making moves that make a lot of sense?
Y’all know at this point that we preach the gospel of “No one actually knows how anyone will translate to MLS” over here at The Daily Kickoff, the world’s only soccer newsletter to ever exist (probably). However, most of the notable moves this offseason have, on paper, made sense. The only ones I can remember being kind of weirded out by have been RSL sending Aaron Herrera to CF Montréal for practically nothing, Josef Martinez to Inter Miami on a max-TAM, the construction of the D.C. United’s pre-retirement home for wayward men, and Charlotte FC’s move for Enzo Copetti. Even then, I talked myself into believing Copetti will be an MVP candidate by the end of the year. I am wide-eyed and drowning in MLS optimism, folks.
Time will tell if that’s merited, but the broader point is a large majority of teams seem to have gotten better this offseason. That includes a handful of recent moves. Let’s talk it out.
They won’t say it directly, but Atlanta United have their Josef replacement. Giorgos Giakoumakis (YOR-gos Yah-koo-MA-kees) is officially the team’s 10th-ever DP. More importantly, he’s their second-ever DP striker. Now, let’s be real, no one is going to “replace” Josef in Atlanta. It’s just not possible. But, man, it seems like they at least got the right guy to fill a Josef-sized hole in Atlanta’s heart.
Giakoumakis instantly comes across as brash in the best way, intense and fully-prepared to go full throttle from day one. That personality comes across on the field, where his size and body control allow him to find the net from absurd angles and his mentality keeps him moving off the ball and dragging defenders. Does any of that sound slightly familiar?
Like I said, you can’t replace Josef. But the void might at least be occupied. If Giakoumakis lives up to expectations, two things should happen. First off, he should be a star in MLS. Second, he should make everyone else around him better in a way a striker hasn’t in Atlanta the last three seasons.
His movement should force defenders to choose between following him or dealing with one of Luiz Araújo, Thiago Almada and Derrick Etienne Jr. Those are really tough choices to make. And, if it all clicks together like it seems it might, defenders should be forced to make those choices constantly against an Atlanta team eager to control the ball. Basically what I’m saying is the addition of Giakoumakis and Etienne this offseason could give the Five Stripes their best attack since 2019 and maybe their best attack since Miguel Almiron left. The pieces fit together for the Five Stripes in a way they haven’t in a long time.
We didn’t get a chance to talk about it, but Toronto added a TAM center back this week. Sigurd Rosted, from Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF, is on his way to join a defensive setup that now includes center back Matt Hedges and goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
It’s no secret Toronto’s defense looked astoundingly bad at times last season. That’s even with them trying to address it by bringing in (then sending out) DP center back Carlos Salcedo. But, to their credit, they haven’t buried their head in the sand on these issues. Hedges and Johnson are two of the biggest offseason signings of the offseason, while Rosted at least cost enough to make you think he might be pretty good at soccer.
That’s a revamped spine that should at least be good enough to keep from collapsing during the most frenetic moments of Bob Bradley Ball in Toronto. And we should all be well aware at this point of how a team with that capability can rack up points in MLS. I’m not bold enough to call them a favorite in the Eastern Conference yet. There’s still a significant gap between them and Philly. That gap may just be between them and Philly though.
Yeah, there are genuine reasons for concern when it comes to depth in a few key positions. But their first-choice XI is as good as almost any in the league at this point. On paper, the Reds have put together the kind of offseason that earns you a home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot a few months later.
Minnesota United FC picked up center back Miguel Tapias from Liga MX’s CF Pachuca. They seem to think he’s starting caliber. For a team that totally folded at the end of last season after losing Bakaye Dibassy, it makes a lot of sense to add another center back with Dibassy still recovering from a quad injury.
Will that be enough to make this team a contender? Almost definitely not at this point, unless an offseason of near-total continuity is enough to lift their play a couple of levels. It should at least be enough to help keep things steady. Steady is good.
Columbus Crew promote center back Quinton to MLS contract: The Columbus Crew have signed center back Philip Quinton through the 2023 MLS season with options spanning from 2024-26. The 23-year-old defender, selected by Columbus during the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, appeared in 19 Crew 2 matches last year. He played a key role in the club lifting the first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2022.
Orlando City's home stadium to host USMNT Concacaf Nations League game: Orlando City SC’s Exploria Stadium will host the US men’s national team’s 2023 Concacaf Nations League Group D finale against El Salvador on March 27. Before that clash, the USMNT will travel to Grenada for a March 24 contest. Entering as Group D’s second-place team (four points), the USMNT will be guaranteed a Final Four place if they win both remaining matches.
Aremeyaw leaves Philadelphia Union by mutual consent: The Philadelphia Union and center back Abasa Aremeyaw have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. The 19-year-old Ghanaian defender signed with the Union in August 2022 as a free agent. He didn’t make an appearance as Philadelphia advanced to MLS Cup last year.
