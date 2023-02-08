Major League Soccer launches "Our Soccer" campaign for 2023 season

Major League Soccer today, in the buildup to Matchday 1 on Feb. 25, unveiled the latest chapter of the "Our Soccer" brand campaign for the 2023 season.

The 2023 "Our Soccer, Our Way" brand campaign emphasizes the sights and sounds of the in-stadium experience of an MLS match, and the culture and swagger fans display in support of their teams. It also captures soccer interest around the US and Canada following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, celebrating the powerful momentum behind the league and our game.

"In 2023, our league is headlining our biggest stage yet with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV – a truly global platform. Our goal is to capitalize on the moment, turn up the dial on the elements that make MLS so special, and make our fans feel every emotion," said David Bruce, Senior Vice President of Brand and Integrated Marketing for MLS.

"We got to this point by doing things our way, and we plan to showcase that through our unique stories, our stars, our style, and our sounds to grab the attention of new and existing fans."

Reflecting MLS's multicultural fan base, the broadcast spots have been produced in English, Spanish, and French-Canadian. The "Our Soccer" campaign will run on Apple TV – as the league’s historic 10-year partnership begins with Apple this season – on linear partner networks FOX, TSN, RDS, and Univision, as well as on the league’s digital channels.

Over the years, the "Our Soccer" campaign has shined a light on MLS's fans and players, along with a host of stars of sports and entertainment who love the league and, in some cases, have become owners of teams.

Among the co-owners of MLS clubs featured in the previous spots are Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey (Austin FC); Kansas City Chiefs MVP-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Sporting Kansas City); superstar singer/songwriter Ciara and Denver Broncos All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson (Seattle Sounders FC); Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden (Houston Dynamo FC), and multi-platinum-selling musician Yo Gotti (D.C. United).