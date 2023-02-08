Orlando City's home stadium to host USMNT Concacaf Nations League game 

Before that clash, the USMNT will travel to Grenada for a March 24 contest. Entering as Group D’s second-place team (four points), the USMNT will be guaranteed a Final Four place if they win both remaining matches.

Orlando City SC ’s Exploria Stadium will host the US men’s national team ’s 2023 Concacaf Nations League Group D finale against El Salvador on March 27, the federation announced Wednesday.

The Sunshine State is always good to us ☀️ #USAvSLV » https://t.co/VOPWZlvAnF pic.twitter.com/EvroN1AYrA

USMNT: CNL results so far

The USMNT are defending Nations League champions, earning that title after a thrilling 3-2 extra-time defeat of Mexico in the inaugural final. This will also mark the program’s first official games since their 2022 FIFA World Cup participation, which ended with a Round of 16 defeat to the Netherlands.

Led by interim head coach Anthony Hudson, the USMNT can access their full player pool (domestic and abroad) since the Nations League games fall in an official FIFA international window.

Historically, Exploria Stadium has been a fortress for the USMNT. They have an unblemished 5W-0L-0D record at the venue, including a 5-1 World Cup Qualifying win over Panama in March 2022 that included a Christian Pulisic hat trick.

The Concacaf Nations League Finals are set for June 2023 and will consist of semifinals, a third-place match and final. The 2022-23 edition will have no bearing on the USMNT potentially qualifying for the 2024 Copa América; six Concacaf guest nations will have to qualify via the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.