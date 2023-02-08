Toronto FC transfer Jayden Nelson to Norway's Rosenborg BK

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Toronto FC have transferred homegrown winger Jayden Nelson to Norwegian top-flight side Rosenborg BK for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Wednesday.

Nelson, 20, is coming off his most successful MLS season, tallying one goal and two assists across 31 games (25 starts).

The Canadian international, who has four senior-team appearances and featured prominently at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, originally signed with Toronto ahead of the 2020 campaign.

He placed 20th overall on MLSsoccer.com’s 2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Jayden and see his progress here at his hometown club," Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release.