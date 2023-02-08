Toronto FC transfer Jayden Nelson to Norway's Rosenborg BK

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Toronto FC have transferred homegrown winger Jayden Nelson to Norwegian top-flight side Rosenborg BK for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Wednesday.
Nelson, 20, is coming off his most successful MLS season, tallying one goal and two assists across 31 games (25 starts).
The Canadian international, who has four senior-team appearances and featured prominently at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, originally signed with Toronto ahead of the 2020 campaign.
He placed 20th overall on MLSsoccer.com’s 2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
"It has been a pleasure to work with Jayden and see his progress here at his hometown club," Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release.
"We knew Jayden always had the ambition to play in Europe, and when the right opportunity presented itself, we worked diligently with the player to secure the move. Jayden joined us as a Homegrown Player, and we are excited for him to take the next step in his professional journey."
Nelson showcased his versatility for Toronto last year, playing both as a winger and central midfielder. Now, the Reds have lost a key piece on the depth chart — proving especially thin in the dual No. 8 roles that Bradley prefers.
At Rosenborg, Nelson will be teammates with Seattle Sounders FC youth product and US international center back Sam Rogers. The club has won an Eliteserien (first division) record 26 titles and regularly competes in UEFA competitions.
Toronto, who have focused on veteran signings this offseason, can utilize the Primary Transfer Window through April 24. Their 2023 campaign begins on Feb. 25 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant