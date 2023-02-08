Transfer Tracker

Abasa Aremeyaw leaves Philadelphia Union by mutual consent

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Philadelphia Union logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

The Philadelphia Union and center back Abasa Aremeyaw have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian defender signed with the Union in August 2022 as a free agent. He didn’t make an appearance as Philadelphia advanced to MLS Cup last year.

As Aremeyaw departs, Philadelphia retain incumbent starters Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes – arguably MLS's best center back duo. They also acquired Jamaican international Damion Lowe in a trade from Inter Miami CF this winter, and have US youth international/homegrown Brandan Craig primed for more minutes.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions begin their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 against the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union Abasa Aremeyaw

