Apple and Major League Soccer add 31 broadcasters to MLS Season Pass team

Along with the 49 other dynamic storytellers who were previously introduced as part of the MLS Season Pass team, today’s 31 additional announcers are now part of one of the largest on-air talent groups for a single sports property. The first group had 18 announcers , while the second round had 31 announcers as well.

All matches will feature commentary in either English or Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French. Pregame shows and the postgame wrap-up will be available in English and Spanish. Fans in the US and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available. Learn more

Andrés Agulla, who has been covering international soccer for more than two decades, joins the MLS Season Pass team as a Spanish language analyst. The Coronel Pringles, Argentina native joined ESPN in 2003 and served as a soccer analyst, covering the likes of UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Italian Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, FIFA World Cup, Euro Cup, Gold Cup, among others. He was nominated for an Emmy in 2016. Prior to ESPN, Agulla worked for Panamerican Sports Network, as the play-by-play voice for Formula 1 as well as the host and producer for Velocidad Maxima, a weekly F1 show. He began his broadcasting career at 13, working on local sports programs on Channel 5 and Channel 2 in his hometown. Five years later, he joined a Buenos Aires production company, Carburando, where he became a play-by-play announcer for F1, CART and TC2000.

Chelsea Cabarcas will serve as a Spanish language studio analyst for MLS Season Pass. She has worked as an in-stadium host for NYCFC matches and as an analyst for MSG’s coverage of the NWSL. She covered the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a Morning Breakfast Show host for 433 and Qatar Airways, interviewing legends every day and providing daily updates on matches. In 2016, Cabarcas was the video host for ONE World Sports and Cosmos TV, where she created feature packages and postgame interviews with New York Cosmos players and coaches, including the live postgame “Man of the Match” interview. Born in New York City and raised in an athletic Colombian family, she was a member of the Colombian U-17 women's national team at age 15, and soon thereafter was invited to compete with the senior squad at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Calen Carr, who serves as a match analyst for MLS Season Pass, played for eight seasons with the Houston Dynamo and Chicago Fire, winning the U.S. Open Cup and starting in two MLS Cup finals with Houston Dynamo, including scoring the opener in the 2012 final vs LA Galaxy. A native of Oakland, Calif., Carr makes regular appearances on Sky Sports News, and has worked outside of sports at outlets like VICE News. He is the host and producer of The Movement MLS docuseries that follows the unique and impactful stories on MLS soccer culture, available now on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Maximiliano Cordaro brings 20 years of sports journalism experience to MLS Season Pass, where he will serve as a Spanish language analyst. As a soccer analyst-commentator, he has experience covering some of the world’s biggest events such as FIFA World Cup, Copa América, UEFA Euro, Champions League, World Cup Qualifiers, Copa Libertadores, among others. Born in Italy and raised in Venezuela, Cordaro has worked for prestigious media outlets including Meridiano Televisión and Unión Radio in Venezuela, CNN, and Telemundo. As a reporter for CNN en Español in Europe, he covered the UEFA Champions League and covered the 2018 World Cup for DeltaTre. He came to the United States in 2019, serving as a producer and soccer analyst for Deportes CNN. He currently works as a sports anchor for Telemundo 48 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Vincent Destouches, a well-known soccer voice in Canada, joins the MLS Season Pass team as a French-language analyst. He spent the previous eight seasons (2015-22) as CF Montréal’s color commentator for TVA Sports. He has also served as the lead soccer analyst for TVA Sports, covering more than 350 matches across Major League Soccer as well as the UEFA European Championship, Champions League, and Europa League. He has also been providing soccer commentary and stories for 98.5FM in Montréal since 2010 and has served as contributing reporter for L’actualité, a Canadian French-language news and general interest magazine since 2009.

Paul Dolan, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian national team goalkeeper and member of the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame, was the youngest goalkeeper to play in a FIFA World Cup game at Mexico '86. After retiring, he was an assistant/goalkeeper coach of Canada's men's national team and went into broadcasting calling USL games on FOX Soccer Channel and then MLS games on TSN and Sportsnet since 2011. He serves as a match analyst for MLS Season Pass.

Miguel Gallardo is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass after spending the last five seasons as an analyst and color commentator with Orlando City SC on FOX 35 Plus and ESPN+. He also covered matches for the Florida Cup International Series in both English and Spanish. Prior to going into broadcasting, Gallardo had a 12-year career as a goalkeeper for Tigres, UANL Mex 1A (Ascenso), Orlando City, and Jacksonville Armada.

Sonny Alejandro Guadarrama, known as Sonny G, is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass, who has served in the same capacity for Austin FC. A native of Austin, Texas, Guadarrama played for both the United States youth national team and Mexico’s youth national team, which led him to a successful 11-year professional stint in Liga MX. He returned to Texas in 2018 to play in the USL, first with San Antonio FC before closing out his career with Austin Bold from 2019-21. In 2022, he founded the Sonny Guadarrama Academy (SGA), providing a high-performance training and academic environment for Austin’s soccer youth.

Pablo Mariño, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, will serve as a Spanish language analyst. He has covered international soccer for more than 20 years, serving as a TV host and analyst for Univision, DIRECTV Sports Latin America, beIN Sports and Telemundo/Peacock; covering Liga Mx, LaLiga, the English Premier League, Serie A, Copa Oro, Copa América, Eurocopa, El Clasico and FIFA Men’s World Cups.

Tony Meola, a U.S. soccer legend, joins MLS Season Pass as an analyst after spending the previous three seasons as the color commentator on Chicago Fire FC’s local broadcasts. He has worked in broadcasting for FOX Sports, covering Major League Soccer and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as beIN Sports’ coverage of Copa América. Born in Belleville, NJ, he is considered one of the greatest American players of all time. He made 100 appearances in goal for the U.S. men’s national team and was a member of three FIFA World Cup teams (1994, 1998 and 2002). Meola burst onto the MLS scene at the league’s birth in 1996, starring in goal for the New York MetroStars. Overall, he spent 11 years in MLS with New York and Kansas City. In 2000, Meola had a career year in which he swept nearly every honor available, including League MVP and Goalkeeper of the Year while leading Kansas City to the 2000 MLS Cup title. Before the formation of MLS, Meola played briefly in England for Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford.

Melissa Ortiz serves as an English and Spanish language studio analyst for MLS Season Pass. She worked at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a digital analyst and host for FOX Sports and is currently a sideline reporter covering the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams for Warner Media. She also covered the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in 2021. Born in West Palm Beach, Fla., Ortiz played collegiately at Lynn College, where she was the CSSC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year before launching her professional career with Iceland’s KR Reykjavik in 2013. She was a standout with the Colombian women’s national team, making 28 appearances and two goals from 2009-16. Ortiz played in the 2010 FIFA U20 World Cup, the 2012 Summer Olympics, the 2014 CONMEBOL Copa America and helped Colombia qualify for the 2015 FIFA World Cup, 2015 Pan-American Games, and 2016 Rio Olympics. She was rostered to play in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but an Achilles tear sidelined her for a year. She rejoined the national team for the 2016 Olympics as an alternate and played in the Colombian Women’s Professional League in 2017 before retiring and launching her full-time career in broadcasting.

Nigel Reo-Coker is a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He joined the broadcast industry after a 16-year playing career, and has worked as a commentator for BBC, Sky Sports, and CBS Sports. Born in Southwark, London, Reo-Coker began his professional career in 2002 with Wimbledon before transferring to West Ham United in 2004. As team captain in 2004, he helped lead West Ham to promotion to the Premier League. He played eight seasons (2005-12) in the Premier League, making over 200 appearances and serving as team captain for the three teams he played for - West Ham United, Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers. At the international level, Reo-Coker was the captain of England’s U-21 squad for the 2007 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. He was also in England’s standby squad for the 2006 World Cup. In 2013, he came to MLS where he played for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Montreal Impact and Chivas USA.

Walter Roque, born in Caracas, Venezuela, is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has been in the media industry for more than 20 years, covering some of the biggest soccer events in the world, including two FIFA World Cups (2014 and 2018). He worked at DirecTV Sports from 2007-15 and has been working as a commentator for the Premier League and FIFA events on Telemundo since 2019. He covered South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cups for radio and television, including Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018. He also covered Copa América in Venezuela 2007, Argentina 2011, Chile 2015, USA Centenary 2016, FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt 2009, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana.

Carlos Ruiz, a native of Guatemala City, Guatemala, is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. During his 22-year professional playing career, he established himself as a lethal goal scorer and the greatest player in his country’s history. Nicknamed El Pescado, he played for five MLS clubs, including the LA Galaxy, FC Dallas, Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union and D.C. United, scoring 88 goals in 182 regular season matches and his 16 postseason goals rank second in MLS history. His 133 appearances are the most ever for the Guatemalan national team and he is the all-time leading scorer with 68 goals, including a FIFA record 39 goals scored in World Cup qualification. In 2002, Ruiz was named MLS MVP and earned the Golden Boot Award (24 goals) after leading the Galaxy to its first MLS Cup title, scoring the winning goal in overtime. After retiring in 2016, Ruiz transitioned to the broadcast booth working for beIN Sports, Univision and Fútbol de Primera (radio), covering LaLiga, Ligue1, Süper Lig, Gold Cup, UEFA Nations League, Concachampions, Copa América, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudaméricana, Concacaf Qualifications, CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Claudio Suarez, one of the greatest players the Mexican national team has ever seen, comes to MLS Season Pass as a Spanish language analyst after working with FOX Deportes. Suarez, who earned the nickname “El Emperador” (The Emperor), spent 24 years as a defender with the Mexican national team and made 177 appearances, the third most all-time. He played in three FIFA World Cups (1998, 2006 and 2010) and missed a fourth (2002) due to injury. The Texcoco, Mexico native served as team captain and led Mexico to the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup title. He also claimed Concacaf Gold Cup titles in 1993, 1996 and 1998. Suarez spent 18 years in the Mexican League with three league championships with three different clubs - Pumas, Chivas and Tigres before moving to Chivas USA of MLS from 2006-09. He retired in 2010 and was inducted into the Mexican Soccer Hall of Fame in 2014.

Greg Sutton brings a wealth of broadcasting experience to MLS Season Pass, where he serves as a match analyst. Sutton began his broadcasting career in 2013 as a match and studio analyst for TSN, covering MLS and international soccer. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Sutton was a goalkeeper for the Canadian National Team from 2004-09. He played in three consecutive Gold Cups and helped Canada to the quarterfinals in the 2009 tournament. He played professionally in North America for 13 years, having suited up for five different MLS teams, including the inaugural seasons for Toronto FC and Montreal Impact.

Mariano Trujillo is a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has been a match and studio analyst for FOX Sports and FOX Deportes since 2013, providing coverage of the Concacaf Gold Cup, CONMEBOL Copa America, Liga MX and two FIFA World Cups (2018, 2022). As a player, Trujillo spent 15 years in Liga MX and played 284 matches, registering 35 goals and a pair of assists. He helped Santa Laguna win the summer season championship in 2001. He was a member of the Mexican national team in 2003. Trujillo played three seasons in Major League Soccer with Chivas USA from 2009-11 before finishing his career with Chiapas in 2013.