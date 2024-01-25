Your Thursday Kickoff: Where each new head coach stands heading into 2024

Caleb Porter - New England Revolution

Caleb Porter won a title in both of his previous stops. It seems like this Revs roster is maybe one or two pieces away from being at a championship level, but they are close. With a little more stability and a major move or two on the horizon in this window or the next (Alberth Elis???), the Revs seem to be in a decent spot after 2023. Porter really just needs to be a steadying force. They could easily be one of the best teams in the league this year, even if that doesn’t mean they’ll be at the top of the East. Have we mentioned the East is good lately?