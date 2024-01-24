Colorado Rapids sign, loan out Rémi Cabral

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have signed forward Rémi Cabral from their MLS NEXT Pro team, the club announced Wednesday.

Cabral, who is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, has also been loaned to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising. The Rapids have a right to recall the 24-year-old Frenchman at any time during the 2024 season.

“Rémi has demonstrated his ability to score goals in various ways and perform well under pressure," Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a release.

"For any player, receiving meaningful minutes in a competitive environment is crucial for development. Phoenix will provide Rémi with that opportunity, and we look forward to observing how he adapts and improves during his time there.”



Last year, Cabral posted 19g/1a in 20 matches as Colorado Rapids 2 earned the top overall seed in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. That helped him earn a share of the league’s Golden Boot award and earn Best XI honors.

A product of Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy, he joins his older brother (Kévin Cabral) in Colorado. They both previously were in the LA Galaxy organization.