Minnesota United sign midfielder Carlos Harvey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed defensive midfielder Carlos Harvey from USL Championship side Phoenix Rising for an undisclosed transfer fee, the club announced Wednesday.

Capped four times by Panama, the 23-year-old is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

Harvey arrives after helping Phoenix win a second-division title in 2023, tallying 7g/3a in 36 matches across all competitions. He also has MLS experience, appearing in 10 matches for the LA Galaxy across the 2020-22 campaigns.

As Harvey gets settled in Minnesota, they're preparing for a Feb. 24 opener vs. Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The club, which is led by interim manager Cameron Knowles, is also looking to hire a permanent head coach.