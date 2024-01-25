Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo out with knee injury

Portland Timbers left back Claudio Bravo will miss the start of the 2024 MLS season due to injury, the club announced Wednesday.

Bravo recently underwent a successful tendon debridement of his right knee, placing him on a recovery timeline of 10-12 weeks.

The 26-year-old defender is entering his fourth season with Portland after signing from Banfield in his native Argentina. He's been a constant in the starting XI, tallying 2g/9a in 78 regular-season matches.