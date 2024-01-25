Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo out with knee injury

Claudio Bravo - Portland Timbers kick ball

© Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Portland Timbers left back Claudio Bravo will miss the start of the 2024 MLS season due to injury, the club announced Wednesday.

Bravo recently underwent a successful tendon debridement of his right knee, placing him on a recovery timeline of 10-12 weeks.

The 26-year-old defender is entering his fourth season with Portland after signing from Banfield in his native Argentina. He's been a constant in the starting XI, tallying 2g/9a in 78 regular-season matches.

Without Bravo, re-signed veteran Eric Miller could be Portland's starting left back as their Phil Neville era begins with a Feb. 24 home match against the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Portland Timbers Claudio Bravo

