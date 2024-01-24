Seattle Sounders sign Pedro de la Vega from Lanús

Seattle Sounders FC have completed a long-reported move, announcing Wednesday they have acquired Pedro de la Vega from Argentine top-flight side Lanús.

"A talented, exciting young player with a ton of promise ahead of him, we believe Pedro is an excellent addition to our team both on and off the field."

"We are thrilled to welcome Pedro to the Sounders organization and the city of Seattle," general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release.

The 22-year-old Argentine youth international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Primarily a winger, he will occupy a Young Designated Player roster spot alongside DP midfielder Albert Rusnák and DP forward Raúl Ruidíaz .

While at Lanús, de la Vega contributed 17g/14a in 127 all-competition appearances. He's also featured at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2020 Summer Olympics for Argentina.

In Seattle, de la Vega fills the DP spot vacated by legendary playmaker Nicolás Lodeiro's departure from the club (now at Orlando City SC). He's expected to help jumpstart a Sounders attack that scored just 41 goals last year, among the fewest in the Western Conference.

"We are very excited to welcome Pedro to our team and can’t wait to get to work with him in preseason camp," head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release.

"He’s a dangerous player with a creative skillset in the final third. As a coaching staff, we look forward to seeing how he can elevate our attack."