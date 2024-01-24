FC Dallas re-sign defender Amet Korça

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
FC Dallas have re-signed defender Amet Korça through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Wednesday.
Korça, a Texas native, joined Dallas ahead of the 2023 season after spending three-and-a-half years in Croatia's first and second divisions. Upon returning stateside, the 23-year-old center back made five first-team appearances (two starts) across all competitions and also featured regularly for Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, North Texas SC.
Alongside free-agent signing Omar Gonzalez, Korça helps fill out head coach Nico Estévez's depth chart. The club's other center backs are Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha.
