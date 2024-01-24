Cucho Hernández chases Columbus Crew glory: "I'll fight to win everything"

MIAMI – With a reputation as a master developer of talent who gets the most out of teams, Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy has a special appreciation for naturally gifted, game-changing players.

“He’s so good at understanding things that he has a lot of ways that he can improve,” Nancy said of the club-record signing from English Championship side Watford. “… Now we have to push him towards those things that he has to do better.”

Incredibly, the French manager sees even more upside in Cucho as he looks to build on a remarkable season in which he produced 16g/11a, while adding five goals and two assists during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs en route to an MVP-worthy performance in the Crew’s 2-1 MLS Cup victory over LAFC .

“For me, this is the best modern forward in the league because he can do everything,” Nancy said of the 24-year-old Colombian during a recent conversation with MLSsoccer.com at Media Marketing Day. “He can score left foot, right foot, head."

Quest for glory

Cucho is just as focused on taking another big step forward in 2024 as he enters his second full season in Columbus, which kicks off Feb. 24 against Atlanta United (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“Every season I set goals for myself. My personal goal is to top my numbers from last year, maybe be top scorer and win the Golden Boot. There are a lot of good players and goal scorers in the league, but I can do it,” Cucho said. “As for MVP, we’ll see. It’ll take some good numbers, but you have to go for it.”

This self-confidence is a defining characteristic of Cucho, who believes he’s yet to scratch the surface of what he can achieve with the Crew.

“For me, [MLS Cup] was the first trophy of my career, it was very special. But now I’m turning the page,” he said.

“… This year will be more special because the same guys are here, the same coaching staff is here, the same ideas are here. We keep on reinforcing those ideas because this year, I believe, will be important.”

NancyBall

Those “ideas” are the brainchild of Nancy, the former CF Montréal boss and two-time Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year finalist whose possession-heavy, free-flowing style of play dubbed “NancyBall” turned the Crew into a champion in just one season while earning numerous admirers – among them Hernández.

“We play some of the most attractive soccer in the league, we play good soccer, we have a clear idea,” the Best XI striker said. “And because of that we won a lot of games, we won MLS Cup.”