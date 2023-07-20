Your Thursday Kickoff: What to watch for as Leagues Cup 2023 starts this weekend

Inter Miami CF’s busy Secondary Transfer Window continued Wednesday evening, with the club announcing they’ve signed Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gómez from Club Libertad. The 20-year-old arrives via the league’s U22 Initiative, which is partially designed to help clubs acquire overseas talent at a lower salary-cap charge. Gómez is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

A fan favorite is back on Orlando City SC, as the club announced Wednesday that midfielder Júnior Urso has signed a contract through 2023 with an option for 2024. The 34-year-old and Orlando had surprisingly parted ways in November 2022, a move attributed to personal reasons that required Urso to return to his native Brazil. He played in eight games upon his return to top-flight side Coritiba before becoming available.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. We normally use it for MLS on a game-by-game basis, but think of this more as grading a group project.

Happy Leagues Cup Eve. We’re celebrating with a different kind of Watchgridometer. Let’s take a look at each group with a little help from our friend, The Plusometer (while remembering that we here at The Daily Kickoff are absolutely not Liga MX experts and many would argue we barely even know anything about MLS).

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Central 2: Puebla, Minnesota United FC, Chicago Fire FC

Plusometer Score: 28/50

Just a whole collection of teams that seem totally fine. It’s equal parts “Yeah, sure” and a group that’s set to cannibalize itself and have everyone go 1-1. Maybe Chicago continue a good run of form, though? Maybe Minnesota really start to build off the Bebelo Reynoso/Teemu Pukki connection and get hot? It seems plausible.

Central 4: Nashville SC, Toluca, Colorado Rapids

Plusometer Score: 25/50

The Rapids are struggling right now and it feels like they’re major, major underdogs here. The Nashville-Toluca game should be fun. Y’all know what Nashville are about at this point and Toluca finished sixth in Apertura and fourth in the Clausura last year. Plus, maybe, just maybe, we’ll get a look at what Nashville look like with a new DP striker? I doubt it at this point but you never know.

South 1: Austin FC, Mazatlán FC, FC Juárez

Plusometer Score: 19/50

Not exactly a stacked group if we’re being honest. Of course, being favored in an international competition didn’t exactly help Austin last time, did it?

South 2: Santos Laguna, Orlando City SC, Houston Dynamo FC

Plusometer Score: 29/50

Santos had a weird year last year where they finished third in the Apertura and then nosedived to 13th in the Clausura. Not quite sure where they stand coming into this one, but their potential inconsistency actually pairs really nicely with Orlando and Houston’s inconsistency. Who knows what version of each team we’re actually going to get here, but we do know that the good versions of each team are really solid. Orlando especially have been playing well as of late. The roster is balanced and talented across the board. If you’re looking for a dark horse to get absurdly hot out of nowhere and make a run in this thing, the Lions are as good a pick as any.

South 4: FC Dallas, Necaxa, Charlotte FC

Plusometer Score: 24/50

I don’t even really know here. I used to be able to count on Dallas to show up to each game and have a point or three 90 minutes later even if they didn’t impress me while they did it. Now, I’m not so sure. It’s been rough lately. Then again, few MLS teams would handle losing their two best attacking threats well. Jesús Ferreira will be back with the team for this one and could give them a needed boost.

East 1: Philadelphia Union, Club Tijuana, Querétaro

Plusometer Score: 23/50

Philadelphia are so heavily favored in this group that it will actually make me “not mad but seriously disappointed” with them if they don’t advance. Xolos and Querétaro won 12 games combined over the course of the Apertura and Clausura last year. Philly made the CCL semifinal. They need to get this done.

East 2: CF Montréal, Pumas, D.C. United

Plusometer Score: 26/50

Pumas were uhhhh not great last year. No one in this group is a juggernaut. Which makes it actually kind of fun?

East 3: New York City FC, Atlas, Toronto FC

Plusometer Score: 25/50

Man, there’s a world where NYCFC and Toronto get their stuff together like we know they’re capable of and this group rules. Instead, it’s an Atlas side that earned just seven wins over the course of the 2022-23 season, an NYCFC side that’s been shockingly dull and a Toronto side that’s been anything but boring for all the wrong reasons. At least we should see what NYCFC look like with their new U22 striker Mounsef Bakrar.

East 4: New York Red Bulls, Atlético de San Luis, New England Revolution

Plusometer Score: 24/50