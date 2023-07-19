Leagues Cup: Can these 10 Liga MX stars steal the show?

Leagues Cup gives MLS fans the opportunity to see teams and star players they usually would only see in the Concacaf Champions Cup or with the Mexican national team . Yet with both MLS and Liga MX pausing their domestic seasons to contest the month-long tournament, Liga MX stars will be competing in the US and Canada .

Here are 10 of the top players in Liga MX right now – who to keep an eye on when you head to the stadium or tune in via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

Still rolling along with few signs of slowing down, the 37-year-old André-Pierre Gignac made a splash when he moved from Marseille to Tigres in 2015. He adapted to Liga MX and to life in northern Mexico so well, he now feels like a fixture rather than a foreigner. He’s Tigres’ all-time leading scorer with 188 goals scored across all competitions.

Now, he looks to lead the line and get Tigres out of a West 1 group that includes the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes .

A dynamic attacker, Alexis Vega helped push Chivas all the way to the Liga MX final in the previous tournament. He is at his best when combining with other attackers, registering seven assists in the Apertura 2022 and Clausura 2023 despite suffering an injury that kept him out for a large portion of the winter.

FBRef spits out Columbus Crew playmaker Lucas Zelarayán as the player he’s most similar to statistically, with FC Cincinnati's No. 10 Luciano Acosta also on the list. Vega will pop up in different places than both of those players, but is a danger to score or assist.