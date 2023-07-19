Orlando City secure return of midfielder Júnior Urso

“Júnior meant so much to the entire club during his first stint with us and we’re happy to welcome him back home to Orlando.”

“We’re so excited to sign Júnior again and be able to bring him back to the club,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. “We’re gearing up for our push to playoffs this year and we already know the depth of experience that he can add to this group.

The 34-year-old and Orlando had surprisingly parted ways in November 2022 , a move attributed to personal reasons that required Urso to return to his native Brazil. He then played in eight games upon his return to top-flight side Coritiba before becoming available.

A fan favorite is back on Orlando City SC , as the club announced Wednesday that midfielder Júnior Urso has signed a contract through 2023 with a club option for 2024.

Urso previously spent 2020-22 with the Lions, tallying 12 goals and 10 assists in 87 regular-season games while bringing a two-way presence. He was part of Orlando’s US Open Cup-winning side last year, which booked them a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Upon his return to Orlando, Urso slots into a deep-lying midfield group that’s been anchored by Wilder Cartagena and César Araújo. They also have Felipe Martins and Dagur Dan Thórhallsson as depth pieces.

“I am very happy to be back. The time I spent away was a difficult time for me. I left the club, but I didn't want to leave, I needed to leave, but today I am happy to be back,” Urso said in a statement.

“I am so thankful to the club for welcoming me back and for giving me this new opportunity to be here with you all. Orlando makes me very happy, happy to be here with the fans and with my teammates and I hope we do great things together. We are after another trophy which is what this club and community deserve.”

At the Leagues Cup break, Orlando sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table (10W-6L-7D, 37 points). They’re chasing a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.