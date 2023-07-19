Austin FC's Jon Gallagher: Rice, Rooney & an All-Star dream realized

WASHINGTON – With MLS All-Star Week taking over downtown Washington, D.C., you’re seldom more than a stone’s throw away from someone of stature or influence in the soccer world.

“I asked him to hold his shirt for me,” the 27-year-old said. “We'll see if he holds to that!”

“He was walking around with Ben White and some Arsenal staff near the [Washington] Monument,” Gallagher explained to MLSsoccer.com. “I asked him for a picture and he was a little apprehensive at first to take the photo. I said, 'I'm playing against you on Wednesday' and he opened up a bit and was very friendly.”

Austin FC fullback Jon Gallagher has experienced that repeatedly, even in some downtime. Out exploring, he stumbled upon none other than Declan Rice, Arsenal’s new £105 million man who, upon departing West Ham United last week, became the most expensive player in British history.

That exchange provides a window into how special All-Star Week can be for first-time honorees like Gallagher. It’s not just a recognition for their season to date, but years of hard work to establish their professional career.

And in Gallagher’s case, this is something he was determined to accomplish spanning back to his college soccer days at Notre Dame. Working with a sports psychologist, he set the bar high.

“He said you want to have four goals, and the first one I want you to tell someone and they'll almost laugh in your face that it's far-fetched,” recalled Gallagher. “I wrote down maybe something like 20 appearances in MLS. He said that's not good enough and I was on the path to becoming a pro, that's easily achievable. He wanted people to really doubt the first goal. So, within five years, I said I want to be an MLS All-Star and he was like now we're talking.”

While most of Gallagher’s teammates at D.C. United’s Audi Field took alluring paths to the league’s annual midsummer showcase – be it the homegrown player track, international stardom, or a high-priced Designated Player deal – his is less glamorous. And things didn’t come easily at first for the Ireland native after being selected No. 14 overall by Atlanta United in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Gallagher didn’t play a single MLS minute for Atlanta from 2018-19, instead featuring mainly for their second team (Atlanta United 2) and getting loaned to Scotland’s Aberdeen FC. He thought another loan awaited in 2020, too, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he remained with the Five Stripes, eventually finishing as their top scorer during that abbreviated season.

Surging with confidence, Gallagher got a call he wasn’t expecting. He’d been traded to Austin FC ahead of their expansion season.